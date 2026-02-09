HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 February 2026 - The consortium composing Centurium Capital, Temasek and True Light successfully completed the privatization of ANE (Cayman) Inc. ("ANE"). With its delisting from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange effective 4:00 PM today, ANE begins a new chapter as a privately held company.Immediately after completion of the privatization, Centurium Capital, Temasek, and True Light indirectly hold approximately 51.78%, 17.35%, and 17.35% in ANE respectively. The remaining indirect equity interests in ANE are held by the trustee of the Equity Incentive Plans of ANE and the past shareholders of ANE that validly elected to roll over.Mr. Michael Chen, Managing Director of Centurium Capital, said, "Building on our long-standing partnership with ANE, the completion of this privatization sets the stage for deeper collaboration and accelerated strategic execution. As the industry undergoes profound changes, moving into the private domain provides the agility and efficiency needed to navigate market changes and focus on long-term value creation. Alongside our consortium partners, Temasek and True Light, we are honoured to guide and support ANE in its pursuit of greater competitiveness and new opportunities in China's dynamic logistics industry, and grow together with ANE's employees and network partners."Ms. SHEN Ye, Deputy CEO of China, Temasek, said, "The completion of the privatization marks an important milestone as ANE embarks on a new chapter of transformation. As a global investment firm with over 20 years of experience in China, Temasek remains confident in the country's long-term growth and the structural evolution of its logistics sector. ANE has built a high-quality national platform with a scalable franchise network and robust operational capabilities. Together with our consortium partners and ANE's management team, we look forward to supporting the company in driving operational efficiencies and pioneering sustainable logistics solutions for the future."Hashtag: #ANE

About ANE (Cayman) Inc.

ANE (Cayman) Inc. is a leading express freight network operator in China's less-than-truckload (LTL) market. A pioneer in establishing the freight partner platform model, ANE delivers timely and comprehensive transportation services through a network of over 38,000 partners and agents, achieving nationwide coverage. ANE directly operates all mission-critical sorting and line-haul processes to ensure service quality and reliability. Its extensive network serves shippers in over 99.6% of China's counties and townships.



About Centurium Capital

Centurium Capital is a leading private equity firm with approximately US$7 billion of assets under management. The firm focuses on investments in China's healthcare, technology, consumer, and business services sectors. With a hands-on, operation-centric "Control and Operate" model, Centurium provides bespoke solutions for companies and management teams faced with complex governance and management issues through business innovations and operation upgrades.



About Temasek

Temasek is a global investment company headquartered in Singapore, with a net portfolio value of S$434 billion as at 31 March 2025. Temasek's purpose "So Every Generation Prospers" guides it to make a difference for today's and future generations. Temasek seeks to build a resilient and forward-looking portfolio that will deliver sustainable returns over the long term. It has 13 offices in 9 countries around the world: Beijing, Hanoi, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Singapore in Asia; and Brussels, London, Mexico City, New York, Paris, San Francisco, and Washington, DC outside Asia.



About True Light

True Light Capital is an asset manager headquartered in Singapore with offices in both Singapore and Shanghai. True Light Capital manages funds that are focused on investing in high-quality investment opportunities which have a nexus to or have a major business relationship with Greater China. It applies a theme-driven approach, investing across asset classes, sectors and stages, and has the ability to invest and hold through cycles. True Light Capital currently has assets under management of ~US$4 billion from global investors, including sovereign wealth funds, foundations, financial institutions and family offices. True Light Capital is an independent, indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek.

