Bora to discuss a recent collaboration with Therapi AI, highlighting its focus on strengthening operational execution across the biopharma development cycle and supply chain through AI-enabled technologies

The "Berkeley Dialogue: Biotechnology & Drug Development", held in parallel with a healthcare conference taking place at Regent Taipei, is designed to address an increasingly central challenge to founders and investors alike: how innovation and capital originating in Asia can be translated into globally executable and commercially scalable programs. The Berkeley Dialogue 2026 is a flagship forum series hosted by the Berkeley Club of Taiwan and supported by Bora Group to bring together academic leadership and industry insights around early discovery, development and scale up. Convened by Bobby Sheng, chairman & CEO of Bora Pharmaceuticals and former president of the Berkeley Club of Taiwan, alongside 8 distinguished UC Berkeley deans, 2 Nobel Laureates Fred Ramsdell and Omar Yaghi, and Chancellor Richard K. Lyons, the Dialogue will address global collaboration, innovation ecosystems, and AI-empowered drug development in the global biomedical landscape.





As an integrated CDMO with operations spanning Asia and North America, Bora supports programs originating in Asia as they advance toward U.S. and global clinical development and commercial manufacturing. The Company positions itself as a de-risking bridge across regions, applying consistent execution discipline and quality standards as programs scale.





“Asia has no shortage of strong science,” said Bobby Sheng. “The differentiator today is whether programs are built early with global execution in mind. Our role is to help emerging companies reduce downstream risk by aligning development, quality, and manufacturing decisions from the outset.” By bringing founders, scientists, and investors into the same conversation early, the Company aims to help address execution risk before it becomes a constraint on valuation, timelines, or scalability.





At “Berkeley Dialogue”, Bora will provide an overview of a recent partnership with Therapi AI, reflecting its focus on strengthening operational execution through technology. Bobby will share Bora’s perspective on the practical application of AI in biotech manufacturing and development, emphasizing the importance of building internal, knowledge-driven systems that enhance decision-making rather than chasing experimental use cases.





“AI will matter most where it improves reliability and execution,” Bobby added. “For us, that means applying it deliberately within our operations to capture institutional knowledge, improve efficiency, and support more predictable outcomes for our partners.”





Bora’s participation reflects a clear view of the next phase of Asian biotech growth where success will be defined less by novelty and more by execution credibility. By engaging early at the intersection of science, capital, and manufacturing, Bora aims to support companies and investors seeking to build globally scalable assets with fewer surprises as programs mature.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 February 2026 - Bora Pharmaceuticals (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 6472.TW; OTCQX: BORAY), a pharmaceutical services company operating under a differentiated “Dual-Engine” strategy that integrates a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with an innovative specialty pharmaceuticals business, announces its sponsorship of UC Berkeley ahead of the "Berkeley Dialogue” in Taipei. The event extends the platform that UC Berkeley has built for connecting executives from promising Asian biotech and medtech companies with global venture capital and academic leaders.Hashtag: #BoraPharmaceuticals

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Bora

Founded in 2007, Bora Pharmaceuticals ("Bora" or "the Company", 6472.TW and BORAY.OTCQX) is a leading pharmaceutical services company with a vision and goal of "Contributing to Better Health All Over the World". Operating under a "Dual Engine" model that integrates CDMO and commercial expertise, we empower pharmaceutical and biotech partners to optimize product development, accelerate launches, and scale supply to meet global patient needs. At the same time, we actively broaden R&D and sales infrastructure, focusing on niche and rare disease markets to improve patients' quality of life.





By investing in talent, infrastructure, and biologics expansion, Bora continues to transform operations and achieve sustainable growth. Committed to making success "certain," Bora sets new standards in the pharmaceutical and CDMO industries.For more, please visit: