Cloud Zhang, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MOONTON Games, unveiled the 2026 MLBB Esports Roadmap—a five-region blueprint designed to unify the global ecosystem. As part of MLBB's international expansion strategy, Türkiye will host the M8 World Championship (M8) Finals—the first time MLBB's flagship tournament will be held in Europe.



Additionally, MLBB was unveiled as the first title for the



JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 January 2026 - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) enters a bold new era of global expansion. At the M7 World Championship (M7) Grand Finals,unveiled the—a five-region blueprint designed to unify the global ecosystem. As part of MLBB's international expansion strategy, Türkiye will host the M8 World Championship (M8) Finals—the first time MLBB's flagship tournament will be held in Europe.Additionally, MLBB was unveiled as the first title for the inaugural Esports Nations Cup (ENC) 2026 in Saudi Arabia; it will also debut at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 as a medal event. These all ladder up to MLBB Esports' ambitions to reach over 70 regions, stage over 5,000 events, and surpass 600 million Hours Watched (HW) in 2026. Next: All eyes on Türkiye



The M8 Finals will be hosted in January, 2027, in Türkiye—the first time the M Series takes place in Europe. Meanwhile, the M8 Wild Card will debut in Thailand, which will also mark the country's first M Series event.



The—the first time the M Series takes place in Europe. Meanwhile, the M8 Wild Card will debut in Thailand, which will also mark the country's first M Series event. Tiger said: "Hosting the M8 World Championship in Türkiye is a defining moment for MLBB Esports. For the first time in M Series history, we're stepping beyond our Southeast Asian strongholds and expanding its footprints in a new region. This move reflects our confidence in the growth of emerging MLBB regions and our focus on integrating them into a broader, connected ecosystem. Strategically, the M8 World Championship shapes MOONTON Games' approach to regional integration and reinforces our vision for a unified, global competitive ecosystem. It also lays the foundation for sustainable, long-term development, positioning MLBB Esports for continued leadership in the years ahead."



said: "Hosting the M8 World Championship in Türkiye is a defining moment for MLBB Esports. For the first time in M Series history, we're stepping beyond our Southeast Asian strongholds and expanding its footprints in a new region. This move reflects our confidence in the growth of emerging MLBB regions and our focus on integrating them into a broader, connected ecosystem. Strategically, the M8 World Championship shapes MOONTON Games' approach to regional integration and reinforces our vision for a unified, global competitive ecosystem. It also lays the foundation for sustainable, long-term development, positioning MLBB Esports for continued leadership in the years ahead." Five regions, one unified goal



In 2026, MLBB Esports will transition to a five-region structure—Southeast Asia (SEA); Eastern Europe and Central Asia (EECA); Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); East Asia (EA); and the Americas (AMER). This framework unifies the global MLBB Esports ecosystem while empowering each region through tailored infrastructure and talent development pathways. At the heart of the plan is the Championship Tour, an intercontinental tournament piloting across AMER, EA, and SEA to elevate regional competition and spotlight emerging talent. The shift to a region-focused model reflects MLBB Esports' ambition to balance local development with global integration, where each region upholds the strength of the global ecosystem.



History made in Indonesia



A double for the history books! The M7 became the most-watched mobile esports tournament in history after twice surpassing the previous record during the tournament. The Grand Finals clash between Aurora Gaming PH (RORA) and Alter Ego (AE) had



Tiger Xu, Global Head of MLBB Esports at MOONTON Games, said: "The M7 has shown what MLBB Esports has grown into—a global ecosystem that unites millions of fans at the same moment. The record-breaking viewership we're celebrating is more than just a milestone; it's a signal of what's to come. As more regions rise and audiences continue to grow, we enter a new phase where MLBB Esports is shaped collectively. Our focus now is on building an ecosystem that connects regions more deeply, supports long-term competitive development, and allows the global community to grow together. This is the foundation for the next chapter of MLBB Esports."



"The record peak shows how quickly mobile esports is growing and attracting mainstream audiences. The tournament also broke multiple viewership records across platforms and regions. This includes new highs for Indonesian, Tagalog, and Malaysian language broadcasts, as well as on TikTok Live. These results set a new benchmark for future mobile esports events," said Artyom Odintsov, co-founder and CEO of Esports Charts.



The tournament took place in Jakarta, Indonesia, from 3 to 25 January. It marked the seventh edition of MLBB's flagship international tournament and its return to the country since the M4. This edition also welcomed global brands,



Launched in 2016 by international video game company MOONTON Games, MLBB enters its 10th anniversary this year as a global gaming phenomenon. Over the past decade, the title has commanded a worldwide playerbase of over 1.5 billion installations and 110 million Monthly Active Users (MAU). Its nine-year-long esports ecosystem has earned the distinction of the

In 2026, MLBB Esports will transition to a—Southeast Asia (SEA); Eastern Europe and Central Asia (EECA); Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); East Asia (EA); and the Americas (AMER). This framework unifies the global MLBB Esports ecosystem while empowering each region through tailored infrastructure and talent development pathways. At the heart of the plan is the, an intercontinental tournament piloting across AMER, EA, and SEA to elevate regional competition and spotlight emerging talent. The shift to a region-focused model reflects MLBB Esports' ambition to balance local development with global integration, where each region upholds the strength of the global ecosystem.A double for the history books! The M7 became theafter twice surpassing the previous record during the tournament. The Grand Finals clash between Aurora Gaming PH (RORA) and Alter Ego (AE) had more than 5.68 million Peak Concurrent Viewers (PCV), according to Esports Charts . The record-breaking viewership cements its presence at the forefront of the global esports entertainment circuit."The M7 has shown what MLBB Esports has grown into—a global ecosystem that unites millions of fans at the same moment. The record-breaking viewership we're celebrating is more than just a milestone; it's a signal of what's to come. As more regions rise and audiences continue to grow, we enter a new phase where MLBB Esports is shaped collectively. Our focus now is on building an ecosystem that connects regions more deeply, supports long-term competitive development, and allows the global community to grow together. This is the foundation for the next chapter of MLBB Esports.""The record peak shows how quickly mobile esports is growing and attracting mainstream audiences. The tournament also broke multiple viewership records across platforms and regions. This includes new highs for Indonesian, Tagalog, and Malaysian language broadcasts, as well as on TikTok Live. These results set a new benchmark for future mobile esports events," saidThe tournament took place in Jakarta, Indonesia, from 3 to 25 January. It marked the seventh edition of MLBB's flagship international tournament and its return to the country since the M4. This edition also welcomed global brands, Visa Red Bull , and realme onboard, highlighting the growing commercial appeal of MLBB Esports.Launched in 2016 by international video game company MOONTON Games, MLBB enters itsthis year as a global gaming phenomenon. Over the past decade, the title has commanded a worldwide playerbase of over 1.5 billion installations and 110 million Monthly Active Users (MAU). Its nine-year-long esports ecosystem has earned the distinction of the world's most popular mobile esports title from Esports Charts every year since 2021.

Hashtag: #MOONTONGames #MLBB #M7

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.