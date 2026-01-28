More than 10,000 Ophthalmic Experts to Convene, Reinforcing Hong Kong's Status as a Leading International Hub for Ophthalmology

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 January 2026 - The 41st Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology Congress (APAO 2026 Congress), in conjunction with the 37th Annual Scientific Meeting of the Hong Kong Ophthalmological Symposium, will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) from 5 to 8 February this year. Hosted by the APAO and co-hosted by the Hong Kong Ophthalmological Society and the College of Ophthalmologists of Hong Kong, this congress is the largest and most authoritative ophthalmological academic conference in the Asia-Pacific region. It is expected to attract more than 10,000 ophthalmologists, vision scientists, and ophthalmic professionals from around the globe to exchange the latest breakthroughs in the prevention and treatment of eye diseases and to drive the advancement of the field globally. The opening ceremony will take place on 5 February afternoon, with Professor Lo Chung-mau, Secretary for Health of the HKSAR, as the Guest of Honour.Under the theme "Eyes on the Future: Innovating Ophthalmology," the four-day congress will feature over 300 insightful sessions. It will bring together more than 1,000 distinguished speakers and 10,000 attendees to explore the clinical applications and translations of state-of-the-art technologies. The scientific programme covers 19 subspecialties—from core areas such as cataract, cornea, glaucoma, and retina, paediatric ophthalmology, and oculoplastic surgery, etc., to emerging fields like artificial intelligence, digital innovation, and virtual health. This comprehensive agenda is dedicated to fostering the continuous development of international ophthalmology.A key highlight of the congress is the 2nd "World EyeCons in Ophthalmology of the 21st Century" Award Ceremony, scheduled for 5 February morning. This prestigious award recognises the world's most influential ophthalmologists, vision scientists, innovators, and leaders who have profoundly shaped and advanced the field in the 21century. Following the ceremony, a symposium titled "Pioneers and Visions: Innovations Shaping the Future of Ophthalmology" will feature presentations from current and past awardees, sharing invaluable insights on breakthrough advancements and the future of eye care.In addition to the annual English-language programme, this year's APAO Congress will feature a special Chinese-language Scientific Programme to enhance regional collaboration and academic exchange, with over 100 leading ophthalmologists from the Chinese Mainland invited for in-depth discussions. A key event is the public health luncheon on myopia control, focusing on the innovative and evidence-based "Chinese Myopia Prevention and Control Model". Top experts from the Chinese Mainland and abroad will share their perspectives on myopia prevention and control strategies. The objective is to showcase China's impactful framework for comprehensive and public health management, robust research, new technologies, and effective policy to the global ophthalmic community.On the same day, four leading eye care organizations will jointly establish the new Hong Kong Interdisciplinary Myopia Control Expert Taskforce (Hong Kong Myopia Taskforce). This collaborative initiative is led by the Hong Kong Ophthalmological Society, the College of Ophthalmologists of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Association of Private Eye Surgeons, and the Hong Kong Paediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus Society. This taskforce will pioneer the integration of academic research, clinical services, and public education to propose a comprehensive myopia control strategy for Hong Kong. Furthermore, it will promote more holistic, cost-effective, and long-term myopia management solutions by incorporating cutting-edge technologies such as AI, wearable devices, and novel therapies for the public's benefit. This session will be officiated by Dr Ronald Lam Man-kin, Director of Health of the HKSAR, as the Guest of Honour.For APAO 2026 Programme Schedule, please visit： https://2026.apaophth.org/program-overview/ Professor Jason Yam Cheuk-sing, President of the APAO 2026 Congress & President of The Hong Kong Ophthalmological Society, stated, "Hosting the APAO Congress for the fifth time is a testament to Hong Kong's internationally recognised strength in ophthalmology. This world-class platform not only allows us to engage with top global experts and enhance our clinical capabilities in managing complex cases but also enables us to showcase Hong Kong's cutting-edge ophthalmic technology and scientific prowess to the world, solidifying our leadership position as an international ophthalmology hub. We sincerely thank the generous support of the Funding Programme under the Innovation and Technology Commission, which has made this prestigious event possible."Professor Dennis Lam Shun-chiu, President of Academia of Retina International and Scientific Program Committee Chair of the APAO 2026 Congress, said, "At the upcoming APAO Congress, two significant societies will be officially established: the Global Ophthalmic Artificial Intelligence and Technology Innovation Society (GOATS) and the Asia-Pacific Stem Cell and Gene Therapy Society (APSOCGT). We are confident that these initiatives will provide substantial impetus for the advancement of ophthalmic artificial intelligence, technological innovation, stem cell and gene therapy, facilitating their translation from foundational research to clinical application, not only within the Asia-Pacific region but also on a global scale."Professor Clement Tham Chee-yung, President of the Hong Kong Glaucoma Society and Secretary-General of the Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology, noted, "In recent years, we have seen new treatment options for glaucoma, one of which is 'minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries (MIGS).' The key advantage of MIGS is the implantation of microscopic tubes into the eye to increase the outflow of aqueous humour, thereby reducing intraocular pressure and preventing further vision loss."During the congress, a large-scale ophthalmic exhibition will also be held at the HKCEC, bringing together renowned international ophthalmic brands to showcase their latest technologies and products, providing a platform for industry professionals to network and source. The "Technology and Innovation in Ophthalmology Exhibition" will spotlight the research capabilities of local top-tier universities, featuring the outstanding research achievements of the ophthalmology teams from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and The University of Hong Kong.The exhibition will also gather professional and charitable organisations—including the Hong Kong Ophthalmological Society, the College of Ophthalmologists of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Association of Private Eye Surgeons, and the Eye Care Charitable Foundation—to introduce various eye care services, medical information, and support programmes. To promote science education, this exhibition has been included in the Education Bureau's "Business-School Partnership Programme - Ophthalmology Rising Stars Program," with free admission for registered students and the public. 