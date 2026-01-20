Investor confidence and disciplined growth

Positioned for scale with a clear 2026 growth agenda

Track record built on delivery certainty and sustainability

continued build-out of its flagship mega-campus portfolio in Malaysia strengthened and diversified its hyperscale customer base advanced its large-scale development program in Thailand expanded its resource and power reservation pipeline to 2GW+

A brand identity which signals strategic progress

connecting digital economies and growth corridors across Asia linking markets through scalable, resilient and utility-aligned campus platforms enabling national and regional progress through reliable, high-performance infrastructure delivering capacity with discipline, responsibility, and long-term investment value

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 January 2026 - Bridge Data Centres (BDC), the largest data centre platform in Southeast Asia by live capacity, today announced a new brand identity that reflects the company's position of being a leading hyperscale and AI-infrastructure builder with a growing network of mega-campus developments in Asia.The updated identity aligns with BDC's operating model as a glocal platform combining regional scale with deep local execution and reinforces its role as a first-mover and trusted partner to hyperscalers across Asia."Our new identity reflects who BDC is today; a platform built on disciplined execution, certainty of delivery, and the ability to scale with our customers," said"As AI and high-density workloads accelerate across Asia, customers are looking for partners who can offer world-class capabilities and local agility, provide bespoke solutions at scale, and deliver and operate with a proven track record. This is what we do – build hyperscale campuses leveraging full stack capabilities; bridging the future and connecting the world with infrastructure built for the long term."Bain Capital, a long-term investor in and controlling shareholder of BDC, reaffirmed its support for the company's strategic positioning and growth ambitions."Bridge Data Centres has established itself as one of the most capable hyperscale builders in Asia by combining world class capabilities with strong local execution. It sets global standards for delivery speed and both development and operating efficiency." said"BDC's ability to enter and scale across distinct regional markets while maintaining highest levels of governance and sustainability standards reflect the company's commitment to long-term value creation. BDC is not only building capacity; it is building a resilient platform for the digital economy of tomorrow. We together with our partners are committed to support and finance BDC's growth ambitions."Looking ahead, BDC will continue to scale: growing with its breadth of International and Asian hyperscale customers and entering new geographic markets. In 2026, the company will near 700 megawatts of operating capacity on its existing hyperscale campuses in Malaysia and Thailand, where additional phases and utility-aligned infrastructure are being built to meet rising AI-driven and high-density edge computing demand.BDC will also extend its presence across Asia through selective market entry into regions in Southeast Asia and beyond. These expansion plans are underpinned by BDC's platform capabilities and accelerated thru strong local partnerships in the new markets.BDC has a market leading capital position: strong cash flows from its existing operating facilities, balance sheet assets, and previously secured US$2.8 billion multi-bank facility . It also continues to evaluate future fundraising opportunities to support gigawatt-scale growth.BDC's strategy remains anchored on connecting key economic corridors, developing high-density, utility-integrated campuses, and partnering closely with policymakers and grid operators to align new capacity with energy transition pathways and national digital agendas.In 2025, BDC achieved several milestones that reinforced both its execution capability and its leadership in sustainable infrastructure, including:Alongside these achievements, BDC:Together, these milestones set the foundation for BDC's plans in 2026 and beyond.The new brand identity is designed to signal BDC's next phase of strategic progress as the company scales into larger, higher-density and AI-ready development models. Visually expressed through a rising arc emblem and a bold, forward-looking design system, the identity reflects BDC's ambition to build infrastructure that is both economically enabling and environmentally responsible, while reinforcing its role as a long-term steward of digital growth.Anchored by its new positioning,, the brand captures BDC's commitment to:As BDC expands in existing and new markets, the identity reflects a platform that is growing in scale, capability, and strategic relevance; while remaining focused on creating durable value for customers, communities, investors, and national digital ecosystems.For more information, please visit www.bridgedatacentres.com

Bridge Data Centres

Bridge Data Centres (BDC) is a leading data centre operator in Asia-Pacific, delivering scalable, high-performance solutions to hyperscalers, AI compute providers, and enterprise customers. With a strong focus on sustainability, BDC is committed to building resilient digital infrastructure that supports the region's digital economy while reducing environmental impact.



Backed by Bain Capital, BDC is one of APAC's fastest-growing hyperscale data infrastructure providers headquartered in Singapore, with a strong presence in Malaysia, Thailand, India, and other high-growth markets. In partnership with its sister data centre platforms in Europe and the United States, BDC is positioned to deliver up to 3 gigawatts (GW) of capacity globally by 2030, enabling computing and AI-driven strategies for global technology clients.

