PUTRAJAYA, Jan 20 — Primary students in Year 4 will be required to sit for a new assessment starting this year.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who made the announcement today, said the assessment covers five subjects: Bahasa Malaysia, English, Science, Mathematics, and History.

“Starting this year, the Year 4 assessment will be administered by the Malaysian Examination Board,” he said during the launch of theNational Education Blueprint 2026-2035, held at the international convention centre here.

