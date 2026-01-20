KUCHING, Jan 9 — KTS Group has announced an allocation of RM3 million in total to be distributed to Chinese independent secondary schools statewide.

From that figure, RM2 million is to be distributed as a one-month bonus for teachers of these schools, while RM1 million is for the Sarawak United Association of Private Chinese Secondary Schools Management Board.

The allocation was announced during a commemorative ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the passing of Datuk Seri Dr Lau Hui Kang yesterday at KTS Garden here.

It seeks to support Chinese education and appreciate the dedication of educators.

BLD group director Wan Abdillah Wan Hamid symbolically presented the RM1 million donation to Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations (SFCA) president Datuk Seri Richard Wee, which was witnessed by Bawang Assan assemblyman Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh.

In his speech, Wong paid tribute to Lau and described him as a successful entrepreneur and community leader deeply devoted to the Chinese community.

“Lau believed the strength and cohesion of the Chinese community were rooted in education, cultural heritage and unity, and that leadership was a responsibility to serve rather than a pursuit of recognition.

“Over the years, he provided unwavering support to Chinese primary and secondary schools, particularly SM Wong Nai Siong, and contributed significantly to infrastructure development, academic facilities, teacher training and education funds.

“His efforts reflected a long-term vision focused on the future,” he said.

Lau also served as chairman of the United Chinese School Committees’ Association (Dong Zong) for 12 years, during which he addressed financial challenges faced by Chinese independent schools by establishing a RM3 million education fund and allocating RM200,000 annually to independent schools nationwide beginning in 1981.

He further introduced a centralised administration and coordination system — a pioneering initiative in Malaysian Chinese education that later became a national model.

Wong said that the late Lau described his years at Dong Zong as “one of the most demanding journeys” of his life, but never once wavered in his commitment.

The late Lau once said: “To invest in education is to invest in the future. To support Chinese education is to preserve hope for the next generation.”

Meanwhile, Sarawak United Association of Private Chinese Secondary Schools Management Board chairman Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau said that his late father regarded education, particularly Chinese education, as a lifelong mission and believed that preserving language and education was essential to preserving cultural identity.

“He personally experienced the hardships of Chinese education. He even lost his education and lost his cultural foundation. Therefore, he spent a lot of time, energy and resources on his Chinese studies.

“During the reform and opening up of the Chinese education system, he believed that supporting Chinese education was a responsibility for the nation, culture, and future generations,” he said in his remembrance speech. — Bernama