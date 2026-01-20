PUTRAJAYA, Jan 20 — Starting next year, parents will have the choice of enrolling their children into preschool from age five and Year One of primary school, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

He added that parents are not compelled to do so if they feel their child is not ready.

“In 2027, parents may choose for their children to enter Year One at either six or seven years old.

“This reflects the demands of changing times while recognising individual readiness,” he said during the launch of the National Education Blueprint 2026-2035, held at the international convention centre here.

