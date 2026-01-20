GEORGE TOWN, Jan 20 — A side lane on Jalan Kenyalang 1 in Bayan Lepas, near here, will be closed for six days starting today following the discovery of a sinkhole.

Penang Public Works Department (JKR) said the road closure will remain in effect until Jan 25 as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of road users.

“Road users in the area are advised to cooperate during the closure. Drive carefully, plan your journeys, and follow instructions from the authorities,” the department stated on its Facebook page yesterday.

Meanwhile, State Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari told Bernama that the sinkhole was detected at 9.30 am and further investigations are ongoing.

“The sinkhole measures approximately 2 metres (m) in length and width, with a depth of about 1.7 m. So far, the main road is unaffected but only the side lane is closed.

“Initial measures have been taken by the relevant parties, including the installation of plastic barriers to block the road in both directions. Excavation of the sinkhole is being carried out to determine the exact cause,” he said. — Bernama