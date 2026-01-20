PUTRAJAYA, Jan 20 — Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir said the Higher Education Blueprint 2026–2035 will be a living document, subject to continuous review and refinement to ensure it stays relevant amid changing societal needs and rapid technological advances.

He said the long-term plan aims to align education from preschool to tertiary levels through close collaboration between the Ministry of Higher Education and the Ministry of Education.

“This document will be a living document, continuously reviewed and refined in response to changing times and rapid technological developments.

“Our primary focus is the Malaysia Higher Education Blueprint 2026–2035, which must go beyond being a well-written document and be fully implemented,” he said during his New Year’s address here today.

Zambry added that the plan marks a shift from the sector’s traditional siloed approach, where stakeholders often worked within their own echo chambers.

“This has not been an easy task, as we have often been accustomed to working in silos — each party operating within its own echo chamber, reluctant to be challenged or to collaborate.

“However, thankfully, we have managed to overcome these barriers. We have come together to discuss and plan collectively, because education is about the future of the nation and our next generation.

“If we remain divided or trapped in our silos, we will achieve nothing. Thankfully, we have made progress.”

He said the blueprint was developed with input from over 8,000 local stakeholders, reflecting Malaysia’s confidence in its own expertise and reducing reliance on costly foreign consultants.

Zambry also warned against the “productivity paradox”, where large investments in systems and digitalisation fail to produce real gains.