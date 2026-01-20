KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Two men were killed after falling from the Setiawangsa-Pantai Expressway (SPE) near Jalan Empat off Jalan Chan Sow Lin here last night, when their trailer lorry crashed into a road barrier.

In a statement, the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Control Centre (PGO) said it received an emergency call regarding the incident at 8.55 pm and dispatched nine personnel and one fire engine from the Pudu Fire and Rescue Station to the scene.

“Operations commander Nur Zahela Mohamad Zainal reported that upon arrival at the location, the team found that a trailer lorry had crashed into a concrete highway barrier, causing the driver and his assistant to be thrown off the elevated expressway.

“Both victims were confirmed dead at the scene by paramedics from the Ministry of Health (MOH), and their bodies were handed over to the police for further action,” it said.

The PGO also reported that another incident occurred at about the same time in a nearby area, involving a crane at a construction site, which resulted in a Pakistani man sustaining a leg injury while carrying out construction work.

“The victim was given initial treatment by MOH ambulance paramedics before being taken to hospital for further treatment,” the statement said. — Bernama