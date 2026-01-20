KUCHING, Jan 20 — The founding managing director of KTS Group Datuk Seri Lau Hui Kang was remembered as a pioneering entrepreneur whose vision and integrity helped shape Sarawak’s plantation industry and economic development.

Tan Sri Datuk Amar Hamid Bugo, who first met Lau in 1984, recalled him as the first businessman to respond to the government’s call to invest in rural plantation development.

“He was the very first person to participate in developing oil palm plantations, and the success of the sector today is due in large part to his pioneering spirit,” Hamid said when delivering his remembrance speech at the 20th Memorial Anniversary of the late Datuk Seri Dr Lau Hui Kang, held at KTS Garden here on Monday.

He described Lau as a man of few words, humble despite his wealth, and guided by integrity.

“He kept his word, always played by the rules, and never wasted people’s time. He was quick to respond to challenges and always focused on practical solutions,” said Hamid.

Also sharing personal reflections was Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau, one of Lau’s children, who spoke of his father’s role both in public life and within the family.

“To the public, he was a respected entrepreneur, an educationist, and a community leader. To us, his children, he was the first and foremost. A father who led by example, and those values continue to guide our lives,” he said.

Vincent recalled his father’s lifelong emphasis on integrity, service and family.

Datuk Vincent Lau delivers his speech during the 20th Memorial Anniversary of the late Datuk Seri Lau Hui Kang held at KTS Garden here on Monday. — The Borneo Post pic

“My father always taught us to stand firm, work diligently, remain humble and be grateful. He cared deeply for the Lau family, supporting relatives and inspiring the younger generation to progress together.

“True progress comes when a family—or even a whole clan—moves forward together,” he added.