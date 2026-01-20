KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Parliament today voiced his support for the European Union’s rejection of a US attempt to grab Greenland through economic weaponisation.

Europe is facing an increasingly hostile Trump administration after it took a strong position against what is seen as Washington’s attempt to annex Greenland.

Anwar said no country should be allowed to “conquer” a sovereign state.

“On Greenland, we agree with the EU and Denmark’s position,” the prime minister said during PM Question Time.

“We support the right for any country to negotiate, but to conquer any country, for us as a sovereign nation will never agree to that.”

The US president had said he will impose a new 10 per cent levy on goods from eight allied European nations if they oppose his proposed takeover of the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

In a joint statement on Sunday, the eight countries targeted by Trump for new tariffs said they “stand in full solidarity” with Denmark and the people of Greenland.

On Monday, Trump refused to rule out using force as an option and insisted he would press ahead with levying goods from the UK and seven other Nato-allied countries.