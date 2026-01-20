KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB), in collaboration with the Transport Ministry, will offer free 24-hour train services for Thaipusam this year.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the extended operations will run from January 30 to February 2, with free rides available from 12am on January 31 until 11.59pm on February 1, 2026.

Thaipusam falls on February 1.

"In anticipation of close to 2.5 million users during this festive period we're filling the needs of the public with a 23 per cent increase in train frequencies this year compared to 2025," Loke said at the announcement at KL Sentral today.

"Additional 216 trips will be available to Batu Caves all in one hour intervals," he added.

Ticket sales will open on January 26, with payments accepted via the QR-based KITS wallet, Touch ’n Go, Komuter Link cards, debit or credit cards, as well as ticket kiosks.

KTMB will also deploy 30 additional shuttle buses, running every 10 minutes and operating 24 hours a day, to support last-mile connectivity.

“Free rides from January 31 until February 2 will also be implemented. We expect around 450,000 users during this period, which is the system’s full capacity,” Loke said.

A total of 28 stations will operate around the clock, including Batu Caves, Taman Wahyu, Kampung Batu, Batu Kentonmen, Sentul, Putra, Bank Negara, Kuala Lumpur, KL Sentral, Bandar Tasik Selatan, Kajang, Nilai, Seremban, Senawang, Sungai Gadut, Rembau, Tampin/Pulau Sebang, Petaling, Kampung Dato Harun, Seri Setia, Subang, Batu Tiga, Shah Alam, Padang Jawa, Bukit Badak, Klang, Jalan Kastam and Pelabuhan Klang.

For Batu Caves-bound commuters using the MRT, Loke advised travelling via Kwasa Sentral, Sungai Buloh, Sri Damansara Timur or Tun Razak Exchange.

Loke said the free rides would cost close to RM1 million but were necessary to reduce congestion.

“If there are new users or non regular public transport users then they’ll need time to buy tickets and it could cause some congestion. This way we speed up the process,” he said.

ETS bump for CNY and Raya

Separately, Loke said KTMB will roll out additional ETS services for Chinese New Year after tickets were almost fully sold out.

“I am informed that ETS tickets for Chinese New Year are almost sold out, so KTMB will add additional ETS services to help passengers obtain tickets during this festive period,” he said.

The added services will operate from February 13 to February 22 on high-demand routes including KL Sentral–Butterworth, KL Sentral–Ipoh and KL Sentral–Johor Bahru, providing an additional 26,460 tickets and bringing total ETS frequency during the period to 52 trips per day. Ticket sales for the added services will open on January 29.

Looking ahead to Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Loke said demand was already strong, with 44 per cent of tickets sold, and projected that tickets would be fully snapped up by February.

To cater for balik kampung travel, KTMB will introduce additional ETS services from March 13 to March 29 on routes including JB Sentral–KL Sentral–JB Sentral, KL Sentral–Padang Besar–KL Sentral, KL Sentral–Ipoh–KL Sentral and KL Sentral–Butterworth–KL Sentral, with two additional trips per day.

“We expect Hari Raya tickets to sell out, so these additional services are meant to help passengers plan their journeys early and travel more comfortably during the festive season,” he said.