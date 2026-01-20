PUTRAJAYA, Jan 20 — The Court of Appeal today reduced the damages awarded to the family of Altantuya Shaariibuu from RM5 million to RM1.38 million in their lawsuit against former political analyst Abdul Razak Baginda and two former policemen over her 2006 death.

A three-member bench of the Court of Appeal, chaired by Chief Judge of Malaya Datuk Hashim Hamzah, alongside Justices Datuk Azman Abdullah and K. Muniandy set aside the RM5 million previously awarded by the High Court.

“As the global sum of RM5 million was awarded primarily on a vindicatory basis rather than a calculation of dependency loss, it cannot stand,” Muniandy said in the court’s unanimous decision.

The appellate court also held that the Malaysian government is not vicariously liable for the wrongful acts of former police officers Azilah Hadri and Sirul Azhar Umar, because they were not performing their official duties during the material time.

“The global award of RM5 million previously entered by the High Court is set aside.

“A sum of RM384,000 is awarded to the plaintiff, calculated based on a proven monthly dependency of RM2,000 and a multiplier of 16 years that adds up to 192 months.

“A sum of RM1 million is awarded to the plaintiffs, reflecting the high-handed, outrageous and barbaric nature of the killing,” Muniandy said.

