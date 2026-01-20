KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — The Madani government today began disbursing payments for Phase 1 of the 2026 Rahmah Cash Aid (STR), benefiting five million recipients.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the payments would cover 3.7 million households and 1.3 million elderly individuals without spouses, with each recipient receiving between RM100 and RM500, depending on their eligibility.

“The improvements to STR, now integrated with the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme, ensure that eligible groups receive more consistent assistance to meet their basic needs,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He added that STR is intended as a quarterly financial aid to provide relief during peak periods, such as festive seasons, while SARA offers stable monthly support for essential living expenses.

Anwar emphasised that the MADANI government is committed to ensuring that every citizen can live with dignity, with no one left behind amid the rising cost of living.

“I hope this aid will be fully utilised by the recipients,” he said. — Bernama