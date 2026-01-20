Shell and CUHK held the "CUHK x Shell Electric School Bus Charging Station Opening Ceremony" (From left to right: Mr. Kenneth Chung, Network Development & E-Mobility Manager of Shell Hong Kong Limited,Mr. Donald Lee, Transport Manager, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Mr. Simon Lee, Director of Security and Transport, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Mr. Dick Chan, General Manager of Shell Commercial Fuels- Hong Kong and Macau, Mr Yonghai Du, Chief Innovation Officer, Hong Kong Productivity Council and General Manager, Centre of Advanced Power and Autonomous Systems (APAS), Mr Ralph Xu, Head of Green Transportation, Centre of Advanced Power and Autonomous Systems (APAS))