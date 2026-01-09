KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has seized gold, a high-performance sport utility vehicle (SUV), and cash in various foreign currencies estimated to be worth about RM6.9 million, following an investigation into Malaysian Army procurement tenders.

According to a MACC source, the cash seized comprised multiple foreign currencies, including US dollars, euros, pounds sterling, Japanese yen and Saudi riyals.

The source today said the seizures stemmed from an inspection of the SUV at a workshop in the Klang Valley, where the vehicle was believed to have been left for repair.

“The jewellery seized comprised three units of 999 gold bars, each weighing one kilogram, with a current value of approximately RM1.8 million.

“Also seized were nine pieces of gold, each weighing 100 grams, with a current value of more than half a million ringgit, along with the SUV, which is estimated to be worth about RM360,000 and is believed to have been purchased in cash,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Senior Director of the Investigation Division Datuk Zainul Darus confirmed the matter when contacted and said the case is being investigated under Section 16(b) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

The seizures are part of a wider Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) probe into alleged corruption involving Malaysian Army procurement tenders.

A former Malaysian Army chief and his two wives were detained by the commission and remanded on January 8 as part of investigations into the case.

On Wednesday, MACC said it seized about RM2.4 million in cash linked to the same investigation during an attempted transfer and froze several bank accounts believed to be connected to the suspects.