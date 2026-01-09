KUCHING, Jan 9 — Sarawakians who choose not to return to their homeland to contribute to the state’s development are not truly successful, said Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The deputy premier said Sarawak has produced many high-achieving individuals, but the true measure of their success must include giving back to the state and participating in nation building.

“We are very successful in many ways. The classic example is our mission schools are so successful, our Chinese schools, so successful, but so successful that all our students coming from all these places, they are so famous in the world, they go all over the world, but they never come home.

“So, I don’t call that successful,” he said at the Kuching Heritage Race (KHR) appreciation dinner organised by the Kuching Heritage Awareness Society (KHAS) on Thursday.

Dr Sim opined true success should be measured not only by international recognition but also by values, responsibility, and contributions to Sarawak.

He urged young Sarawakians to ensure that their education and skills are used to benefit the state and its communities.

“From 2024 onwards, more and more people start to look up to and hope for Sarawak. In the past, they looked down on Sarawak. So, to many of you who are here, I want to thank you for believing in us. At least you are here to enjoy that, what I call, the feel-good factors,” he said.

Dr Sim stressed that the sense of pride and collective achievement in Sarawak is not due to the success of any individual.

“This feel-good factor is not because Abang Jo (Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg) is doing well. Not because I am doing well.

“This feel-good factor is because every Sarawakian or every friend of Sarawak who is willing to make it happen, and play your role, do your part, no matter how small or how big, doesn’t matter. Because we do it together,” he said.

He pointed out that investing in education ensures younger generations are well-equipped to take on greater responsibilities for Sarawak’s development. — The Borneo Post