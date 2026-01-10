KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 10 — Three semi-permanent houses in Kampung Kubang Buyung here were damaged in a fire yesterday.

Kuala Terengganu Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Thoyyibah Taib said that the department received an emergency call regarding the incident at 7.47 pm.

“Upon arriving at the scene at 7:54 pm, we found the fire raging across three semi-permanent houses. The first house was 80 percent destroyed, followed by the second house which sustained 40 percent damage, and the third house which was only five percent burnt,” she said when contacted by Bernama today.

Commenting further, Thoyyibah said firefighting operations were effectively underway, and the blaze was successfully brought under control by 8:13 pm.

Meanwhile, Thoyyibah noted that the incident did not result in any injuries or fatalities and added that the operation involved 20 personnel from the Kuala Terengganu Fire and Rescue Station and the Jalan Kota BBP. — Bernama