SHAH ALAM, Jan 10 — The Selangor State Government has urged the authorities to investigate the organisation of the Glamping with Pride programme, which is scheduled to be held next week.

State Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi said the state government would not compromise on any attempts to spread or promote lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) culture in the state.

“The state government will not compromise on any efforts to spread and promote deviant culture and values that are contrary to societal norms.

“I have contacted the police and requested that the authorities conduct an investigation and take appropriate action,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He was commenting on the decision by a group to proceed with the programme despite objections from various quarters. — Bernama