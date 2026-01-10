KUALA NERUS, Jan 10 — A four-year-old boy is feared to have drowned at the Batu Rakit Beach here yesterday after being swept away by a huge wave while playing on the beach.

Kuala Nerus Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Azmi Omar said that they received an emergency call regarding the incident at 6.43 pm after which 11 personnel were deployed to the scene.

“The incident is believed to have occurred around 6:30 pm while the child was playing on the beach with his aunt. The victim, who intended to wash his feet at the water’s edge, was subsequently pulled away by a large wave before disappearing and is feared drowned in the area,” he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

Commenting further, Azmi said a search and rescue operation was immediately launched to locate the victim.

“Personnel are conducting a surface search along the coastline to locate the child. As of now, the operation is ongoing, and further updates will be provided from time to time,” he said. — Bernama