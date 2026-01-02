A five-day global phenomenon uniting world-class and Thai artists with eco-friendly fireworks—captivating millions and redefining Bangkok as a premier New Year countdown destination.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 January 2026 –, once again captured the world's attention with "", a five-day world-class New Year celebration held from 27–31 December 2025 at River Park, ICONSIAM. Presented under the theme "," the event united forces across public and private sectors to deliver an extraordinary global countdown experience. The River Park area was transformed into The Largest Entertainment Arena, featuring non-stop performances by more than 200 leading Thai and international artists across five themed nights, including Pop Power, Dance Force, Rock Infinity, Star Harmony and Global Phenomenon Stage.The five-day celebration attracted overfrom Thailand and around the world, placing Bangkok alongside the world's leading countdown cities and reaffirming ICONSIAM asThe Amazing Thailand Countdown 2026 generated, reflecting its immense global reach and cultural resonance. The official hashtagrankedacross, underscoring the event's dominance in both live attendance and digital engagement.The celebration was broadcast live and reported nationwide and worldwide across major television and online platforms such as, among others, allowing audiences across continents to share in Thailand's most spectacular year-end moment.The grand opening scene on the night of 31 December unfolded as a spectacular fusion of traditional Thai artistry and international performances, led by. The showcase celebrated the beauty of Thai art, music, and heritage while honoring Thailand's enduring legacy. The night continued with, performing against the breathtaking backdrop of the Chao Phraya River.The pinnacle of the celebration, "," came to life through an exclusive collaboration created especially for ICONSIAM's countdown stage. This historic performance united world-class artistwith iconic Thai artistsandin a powerful rendition of the royal composition "," marking a truly unforgettable moment on the countdown stage.The grand fireworks presentation continued the tribute to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, whose grace lives eternally in the hearts of the Thai people. Directed by, an award-winning Japanese fireworks master, in collaboration with Thai creative teams, the display combined artistry, technology, and sustainability.Crafted from, the eco-friendly fireworks produced vibrant colors with minimal smoke and environmental impact—reflecting ICONSIAM's long-standing commitment to sustainability. The panoramic display was visible within an, delivering a breathtaking visual experience across Bangkok's skyline.The success of Amazing Thailand Countdown 2026 reflects the strength of collaboration across both public and private sectors. ICONSIAM received major support from the, alongside leading private organizations, including, and many esteemed partners.These collaborations underscore the power of public-private partnerships in elevating Thailand's presence on the global stage and reinforcing the nation's position as one of the world's most distinguished New Year countdown destinations.This historic performance ushered in 2026 with grandeur, emotion, and unforgettable memories—leaving a lasting impression on audiences around the world and reaffirming ICONSIAM as a must-visit global landmark. For more information and updates on upcoming events at ICONSIAM, please visit www.iconsiam.com Hashtag: #ICONSIAM #AmazingThailandCountdown2025 #ICONSIAMCountdown2025

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.