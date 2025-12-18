Chee Choong Ng is appointed as Senior Vice President, Human Resources for Asia Pacific

Samuel Lee is named Managing Director for Taiwan

From L to R: Chee Choong Ng and Samuel Lee

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2025 - DHL Express has made two key leadership appointments in Asia Pacific: Chee Choong Ng as Senior Vice President of Human Resources (HR) for Asia Pacific, and Samuel Lee as Managing Director for Taiwan. These appointments, which take effect on January 1, 2026, underscore DHL's commitment to strengthening its people strategy and accelerating growth in one of the region's most dynamic markets.Ken Lee, CEO for Asia Pacific, DHL Express, said, "Finding the right talent is more critical than ever, particularly in today's volatile environment, where we need to balance the demands of a changing workforce with business priorities. Offering our people pathways to growth also makes us a Great Place to Work, which is why I am proud to see two crucial roles within the region taken up by Chee Choong and Samuel, both with extensive experience in the business.Chee Choong's experience in operations and country leadership, combined with his strong focus on people development, makes him the ideal choice to lead our HR strategy. At the same time, Samuel's track record proves that he will further strengthen our position in Taiwan, a market that is vital to our regional network and global trade."Previously the Managing Director for Taiwan, Chee Choong, takes over the Asia Pacific region's HR portfolio from Mateen Thiruselvaam, who has retired after many years of dedication at DHL Express. Chee Choong brings over two decades of experience within DHL Group and the logistics industry. He first joined DHL in 2004, holding various operational roles before becoming Hong Kong's Vice President for Operations in 2017. In the last few years, he was tasked to lead Hong Kong and Taiwan, respectively, in 2020 and 2024, where he achieved a record employee engagement rate, and improvements in customer satisfaction and operational excellence levels.In his new role, Chee Choong will lead strategic initiatives to position DHL Express as the employer of choice in a rapidly evolving workplace landscape. With emerging technologies, changing labor patterns and segment sizes shaping the future of work, Chee Choong's achievements in people development and engagement will be instrumental in driving HR transformation across the region.Chee Choong Ng said, "I am honored to take on this role at such a pivotal time. The workplace is undergoing profound changes. We need to remain close to our employees to ensure their needs are met. I look forward to aligning our people strategy and creating an environment where our people can thrive, innovate, and feel valued so that we can better support business goals."Following Chee Choong's move, Samuel Lee will take over the role of Managing Director for DHL Express in Taiwan. He has been a seasoned DHL Express leader since 1998. He has an impressive career spanning Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Shanghai, where he played a key role in building and expanding DHL's strategic hubs in those territories. He was most recently the General Manager of the Central Asia Hub in Hong Kong, achieving record-breaking performance, exceptional employee engagement scores, and the seamless completion of a EUR376 million expansion project in 2023.Taiwan's robust technology sector, thriving e-commerce industry, and strong export-oriented economy make it a critical market for DHL Express. Samuel's deep operational expertise and years of leadership will ensure DHL continues to deliver world-class service and support the growth of businesses in this dynamic market.Samuel Lee said, "Taiwan is a vibrant market with immense potential, and it holds a unique position in global trade, particularly as a hub for technology and innovation. The team has established a remarkable reputation in Taiwan, and I am proud to be working alongside them. Our focus remains on delivering exceptional service and creating new opportunities for growth to better enhance Taiwan's role in global supply chains."Asia Pacific continues to grow as a powerhouse in global trade, driven by strong manufacturing bases, booming e-commerce, and rapid digitalization. These leadership appointments reaffirm DHL Express's commitment to delivering excellence and enabling businesses to connect seamlessly across borders.Hashtag: #DHL

