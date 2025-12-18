Celebrating 26 Visionary Leadership in Sustainability
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2025 - The Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) hosted the ESG Achievement Awards 2024/2025 Presentation Ceremony and Luncheon, where it unveiled this year's winners. Co-organised by the Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia (IFTA) and continuously supported by ESG Data Sponsor Hang Seng Indexes Limited (HSIL), this year's Awards celebrated the exceptional contributions of 26 organisations and individuals across nine categories, recognising their outstanding achievements in sustainable development, social responsibility, and corporate governance.
Celebrating its fifth edition, the ESG Achievement Awards is one of the most recognized platforms in Hong Kong for organizations of all types—from listed and private companies to NGOs and non-profits organizations —to showcase their commitment to sustainability. This year's awards continued to draw keen participation from a diverse range of sectors and sizes, reflecting growing engagement and leadership in ESG practices. This year's ESG Achievement Awards, under the theme "Future-Forward Visionaries: Technology Driving Sustainable Transformation," spotlight how technology is revolutionizing corporate responsibility. As industry leaders increasingly focus on the positive impact of ESG on financial performance and reputation, the Awards will showcase how innovative tools are central to building sustainable value. We honor those organizations that apply technology with curiosity and strategic vision to meet environmental and social objectives, guided by a deep understanding of their stakeholders.
Mr. Arthur Lee Hok-yin, JP, Commissioner for Climate Change highlighted in his speech technology's transformative role across sectors in carbon reduction. Property developers use AI-powered systems to optimize energy use in buildings. Green fintech pioneers use blockchain for supply chain transparency and AI to direct capital to genuinely sustainable projects. Logistics companies use smart platforms and predictive analytics to eliminate emissions. He said, "We are sending a message to the world that Hong Kong is not just a financial gateway, but a green gateway—a hub where technology and sustainability converge to build a future that is prosperous, inclusive, and resilient."
Mr Paul Pong, Co-founder of IESGB said, "This year, we celebrate under the theme: "Future-Forward Visionaries: Technology Driving Sustainable Transformation." We're not just here to honour excellent ESG practices, but to spotlight the powerful force behind them: technology. From AI to data analytics, we're seeing technology accelerate ESG impact across every industry, turning ambition into tangible change."
"IESGB is dedicated to upholding ESG standards and nurturing the next generation of ESG professionals." Mr Wilson Kwok, Co-founder of IESGB commented, "We invite all awardees to collaborate with us in building a robust ESG ecosystem. Together, we can share insights, innovate solutions, and drive meaningful change in our communities and industries."
Mr Vincent Pang, Chairman of the Awards' Jury Panel mentioned, "Our group of jurors grew this year, and we are so appreciative of our returning judges, as well as those who joined us for the first time. This year, we reviewed innovative case studies that leverage cutting-edge technology and strategic ingenuity to solve complex environmental and social challenges. These projects are a masterclass in leadership, proving that integrating sustainability is the definitive blueprint for building resilient, valuable, and conscientious organizations."
This year, we are proud to confer two honorary Awards. The Aberdeen Kai-fong Welfare Association Limited (AKA) is recognised as the Honorary ESG Pioneering Organisation, while Mr. Ricky Wong, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Wheelock Properties Limited, is bestowed with the Honorary ESG Iconic Star. IESGB selected AKA for its enduring role as a cornerstone of the community, dedicated to enriching lives through comprehensive support in housing, healthcare, and education. This award celebrates its profound social impact and its commitment to sustainable community initiatives. Meanwhile, Mr. Wong has demonstrated a profound commitment to social mobility and education, consistently leveraging his influence to create opportunities for the younger generation. His advocacy extends beyond corporate initiatives, as he actively engages in mentorship and shares his own professional journey to inspire youth to discover their unique paths and potential.
IESGB drives innovation in ESG commitment and delivery. Our annual Achievement Awards connect sector leaders to pioneer new standards, share best practices, and achieve measurable impact. We welcome greater engagement in the coming year and will continue to partner with companies and NGOs to advance ESG values across the community.
Results of the ESG Achievement Awards 2024/2025:
(Sorted alphabetically by organization or individual)
|
Honorary ESG Pioneering Organisation
|
Aberdeen Kai-fong Welfare Association Limited
|
Honorary ESG Iconic Star
|
Mr Ricky Wong
Wheelock
|
Outstanding Sustainable Dividend Awards
|
Far East Consortium International Limited
|
KLN Logistics Group Limited
|
Sino Land Company Limited
|
Techtronic Industries Company Limited
|
ESG Benchmark Awards
|
Henderson Land Development Company Limited
|
Diamond
|
Sino Land Company Limited
|
Diamond
|
The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited
|
Diamond
|
Kerry Properties Limited
|
Gold
|
China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd.
|
Silver
|
KLN Logistics Group Limited
|
Silver
|
Kuaishou Technology
|
Silver
|
Techtronic Industries Company Limited
|
Silver
|
ESG Benchmark Awards
|
Outstanding Performance in Environmental Responsibility
|
The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited
|
Outstanding Performance in Social Responsibility
|
Sino Land Company Limited
|
Outstanding Performance in ESG Governance
|
Henderson Land Development Company Limited
|
Outstanding ESG Awards (Listed Company)
|
China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Co., Ltd.
|
Diamond
|
Henderson Land Development Company Limited
|
Diamond
|
Far East Consortium International Limited
|
Platinum
|
KE Holdings Inc.
|
Platinum
|
Tam Jai International Co. Limited
|
Platinum
|
North Asia Strategic Holdings Limited
|
Gold
|
Qilu Expressway Company Limited
|
Gold
|
Outstanding ESG Awards (Non-Listed Company)
|
Chinachem Group
|
Diamond
|
K. Wah Construction Materials
|
Diamond
|
CTF Life
|
Platinum
|
Crown Gas Stoves (Holdings) Company Limited
|
Gold
|
Outstanding ESG Awards (NGO/NPO)
|
Ocean Park Corporation
|
Diamond
|
Tung Wah Group of Hospitals
|
Diamond
|
Chinese YMCA of Hong Kong
|
Platinum
|
The Harbour School
|
Platinum
|
Outstanding ESG Product and Service Awards
|
Sun Life Asset Management (HK) Limited
|
Distinction
|
Outstanding Fund Manager's Choice Awards
|
Henderson Land Development Company Limited
|
Distinction
|
Best Sustainable Vision Awards
|
Chinachem Group
|
Distinction
|
Chinese YMCA of Hong Kong
|
Distinction
|
Far East Consortium International Limited
|
Distinction
|
Sino Land Company Limited
|
Distinction
|
ESG Innovative Project Awards
|
Henderson Land Development Company Limited
|
Distinction
|
Jiangmen Laboratory of Carbon Science and Technology
|
Distinction
|
Sino Land Company Limited
|
Distinction
|
Tung Wah Group of Hospitals
|
Distinction
|
ESG Talent Development Awards
|
Tung Wah Group of Hospitals
|
Distinction
|
ESG Elite Awards
|
Mr. Rafi Cristobal
The Harbour School
|
Distinction
For more information on the ESG Achievement Awards 2024/2025, please visit www.iesgbawards.org.Hashtag: #IESGB
About IESGB
Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) is a non-profit organization established in 2020. Its endeavors are to elevate stakeholders' awareness and knowledge towards Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) in all industry sectors. By organising Environment, Social and Governance relevant training, events and providing Certified ESG courses, IESGB hopes to lead and strengthen the ESG standards and development across Hong Kong.