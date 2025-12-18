Celebrating 26 Visionary Leadership in Sustainability





HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2025 - The Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) hosted the ESG Achievement Awards 2024/2025 Presentation Ceremony and Luncheon, where it unveiled this year's winners. Co-organised by the Institute of Financial Technologists of Asia (IFTA) and continuously supported by ESG Data Sponsor Hang Seng Indexes Limited (HSIL), this year's Awards celebrated the exceptional contributions of 26 organisations and individuals across nine categories, recognising their outstanding achievements in sustainable development, social responsibility, and corporate governance.

Celebrating its fifth edition, the ESG Achievement Awards is one of the most recognized platforms in Hong Kong for organizations of all types—from listed and private companies to NGOs and non-profits organizations —to showcase their commitment to sustainability. This year's awards continued to draw keen participation from a diverse range of sectors and sizes, reflecting growing engagement and leadership in ESG practices. This year's ESG Achievement Awards, under the theme "Future-Forward Visionaries: Technology Driving Sustainable Transformation," spotlight how technology is revolutionizing corporate responsibility. As industry leaders increasingly focus on the positive impact of ESG on financial performance and reputation, the Awards will showcase how innovative tools are central to building sustainable value. We honor those organizations that apply technology with curiosity and strategic vision to meet environmental and social objectives, guided by a deep understanding of their stakeholders.





Mr. Arthur Lee Hok-yin, JP, Commissioner for Climate Change highlighted in his speech technology's transformative role across sectors in carbon reduction. Property developers use AI-powered systems to optimize energy use in buildings. Green fintech pioneers use blockchain for supply chain transparency and AI to direct capital to genuinely sustainable projects. Logistics companies use smart platforms and predictive analytics to eliminate emissions. He said, "We are sending a message to the world that Hong Kong is not just a financial gateway, but a green gateway—a hub where technology and sustainability converge to build a future that is prosperous, inclusive, and resilient."





Mr Paul Pong, Co-founder of IESGB said, "This year, we celebrate under the theme: "Future-Forward Visionaries: Technology Driving Sustainable Transformation." We're not just here to honour excellent ESG practices, but to spotlight the powerful force behind them: technology. From AI to data analytics, we're seeing technology accelerate ESG impact across every industry, turning ambition into tangible change."





"IESGB is dedicated to upholding ESG standards and nurturing the next generation of ESG professionals." Mr Wilson Kwok, Co-founder of IESGB commented, "We invite all awardees to collaborate with us in building a robust ESG ecosystem. Together, we can share insights, innovate solutions, and drive meaningful change in our communities and industries."





Mr Vincent Pang, Chairman of the Awards' Jury Panel mentioned, "Our group of jurors grew this year, and we are so appreciative of our returning judges, as well as those who joined us for the first time. This year, we reviewed innovative case studies that leverage cutting-edge technology and strategic ingenuity to solve complex environmental and social challenges. These projects are a masterclass in leadership, proving that integrating sustainability is the definitive blueprint for building resilient, valuable, and conscientious organizations."









This year, we are proud to confer two honorary Awards. The Aberdeen Kai-fong Welfare Association Limited (AKA) is recognised as the Honorary ESG Pioneering Organisation, while Mr. Ricky Wong, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Wheelock Properties Limited, is bestowed with the Honorary ESG Iconic Star. IESGB selected AKA for its enduring role as a cornerstone of the community, dedicated to enriching lives through comprehensive support in housing, healthcare, and education. This award celebrates its profound social impact and its commitment to sustainable community initiatives. Meanwhile, Mr. Wong has demonstrated a profound commitment to social mobility and education, consistently leveraging his influence to create opportunities for the younger generation. His advocacy extends beyond corporate initiatives, as he actively engages in mentorship and shares his own professional journey to inspire youth to discover their unique paths and potential.

IESGB drives innovation in ESG commitment and delivery. Our annual Achievement Awards connect sector leaders to pioneer new standards, share best practices, and achieve measurable impact. We welcome greater engagement in the coming year and will continue to partner with companies and NGOs to advance ESG values across the community.





Results of the ESG Achievement Awards 2024/2025:



(Sorted alphabetically by organization or individual)





Honorary ESG Pioneering Organisation



Aberdeen Kai-fong Welfare Association Limited



Honorary ESG Iconic Star



Mr Ricky Wong

Wheelock



Outstanding Sustainable Dividend Awards



Far East Consortium International Limited



KLN Logistics Group Limited



Sino Land Company Limited



Techtronic Industries Company Limited



ESG Benchmark Awards



Henderson Land Development Company Limited



Diamond



Sino Land Company Limited



Diamond



The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited



Diamond



Kerry Properties Limited



Gold



China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd.



Silver



KLN Logistics Group Limited



Silver



Kuaishou Technology



Silver



Techtronic Industries Company Limited



Silver



ESG Benchmark Awards



Outstanding Performance in Environmental Responsibility



The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited



Outstanding Performance in Social Responsibility



Sino Land Company Limited



Outstanding Performance in ESG Governance



Henderson Land Development Company Limited



Outstanding ESG Awards (Listed Company)



China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Co., Ltd.



Diamond



Henderson Land Development Company Limited



Diamond



Far East Consortium International Limited



Platinum



KE Holdings Inc.



Platinum



Tam Jai International Co. Limited



Platinum



North Asia Strategic Holdings Limited



Gold



Qilu Expressway Company Limited



Gold



Outstanding ESG Awards (Non-Listed Company)



Chinachem Group



Diamond



K. Wah Construction Materials



Diamond



CTF Life



Platinum



Crown Gas Stoves (Holdings) Company Limited



Gold



Outstanding ESG Awards (NGO/NPO)



Ocean Park Corporation



Diamond



Tung Wah Group of Hospitals



Diamond



Chinese YMCA of Hong Kong



Platinum



The Harbour School



Platinum



Outstanding ESG Product and Service Awards



Sun Life Asset Management (HK) Limited



Distinction



Outstanding Fund Manager's Choice Awards



Henderson Land Development Company Limited



Distinction



Best Sustainable Vision Awards



Chinachem Group



Distinction



Chinese YMCA of Hong Kong



Distinction



Far East Consortium International Limited



Distinction



Sino Land Company Limited



Distinction



ESG Innovative Project Awards



Henderson Land Development Company Limited



Distinction



Jiangmen Laboratory of Carbon Science and Technology



Distinction



Sino Land Company Limited



Distinction



Tung Wah Group of Hospitals



Distinction

ESG Talent Development Awards

Tung Wah Group of Hospitals



Distinction

ESG Elite Awards

Mr. Rafi Cristobal

The Harbour School



Distinction









For more information on the ESG Achievement Awards 2024/2025, please visit www.iesgbawards.org

Hashtag: #IESGB

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About IESGB

Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) is a non-profit organization established in 2020. Its endeavors are to elevate stakeholders' awareness and knowledge towards Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) in all industry sectors. By organising Environment, Social and Governance relevant training, events and providing Certified ESG courses, IESGB hopes to lead and strengthen the ESG standards and development across Hong Kong.