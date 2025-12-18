Michelin's composite innovation inspires a distinctive culinary experience, blending strength, adaptability, and creativity in a layered Thai menu.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 December 2025 - As part of the Michelin Beyond Performance, Asia Pacific Media Day 2025, Michelin hosted an exclusive dinner experience that brought together culinary artistry and technological inspiration. The evening featured a specially curated menu by, the acclaimed One MICHELIN Star restaurant from Bangkok.The dinner was designed to reflect—advanced materials that combine strength, flexibility, and innovation. Just as Michelin composites transform mobility and industry, GOAT's menu transformed Thai culinary traditions into a multi-layered, immersive experience.Far from a conventional media dinner, this was an unprecedented concept for Asia Pacific — an imaginative fusion of Michelin's technological innovation and world-class gastronomy, unlike anything the region had ever experienced.GOAT, led by Chef Tan-Parkorn Kosiyabong, is known for its fearless reinterpretation of Thai cuisine. The restaurant's philosophy centers on transformation—of ingredients, of traditions, and of the dining experience itself. For this event, GOAT stepped outside its home base to bring its culinary vision to life in a new setting, echoing the adaptability and ingenuity of Michelin composites.GOAT is recognized in theselection with(2025 and 2026)and a newly awarded, underscoring its commitment to sustainability and culinary excellence.said Chef Kosiyabong.The evening began with, passed around during the welcome reception. Each bite was a tribute to a different region of Thailand, offering a glimpse into the country's rich culinary diversity:The, named, featured, evoking the mountainous northern province with a dish that balanced smokiness, creaminess, and umami.For the, GOAT presented. Inspired by a typical Southern Thai breakfast, this dish invited guests to compose their own flavor journey—choosing from a variety of condiments to contrast and complement the beef, much like assembling a composite material with purpose and precision.The evening concluded with, a dessert of. Simple yet profound, it paid homage to the eastern province's agricultural heritage while offering a sweet, comforting finale.A composite is a material made from two or more combined materials with different properties, resulting in a new material with superior characteristics, such as greater strength or durability. The ultimate Michelin composite is, of course, the tire.Just as Michelin's composite technologies revolutionize mobility and sustainability, GOAT's menu demonstrated how culinary composites—regional ingredients, traditional techniques, and modern interpretations—can create something greater than the sum of its parts. Each dish was a layered experience, inviting guests to explore contrasts, connections, and creativity.Said Sheena Flannery, Director of Communications, Michelin Asia Pacific.This dinner was not just a celebration of food—it was a celebration of Michelin's spirit of innovation, adaptability, and excellence.To find out more about Michelin's life-changing composites, click here Hashtag: #Michelin

About Michelin:

Michelin is building a world-leading manufacturer of life-changing composites and experiences. Pioneering engineered materials for more than 130 years, Michelin is uniquely positioned to make decisive contributions to human progress and to a more sustainable world. Drawing on its deep know-how in polymer composites, Michelin is constantly innovating to manufacture high-quality tires and components for critical applications in demanding fields as varied as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies, and healthcare. The care placed in its products and deep customer knowledge inspire Michelin to offer the finest experiences. This spans from providing data- and AI-based connected solutions for professional fleets to recommending outstanding restaurants and hotels curated by the MICHELIN Guide. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 175 countries and employs 129,800 people. ( www.michelin.com).