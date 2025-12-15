Dr. (H.C.) Ir. Airlangga Hartarto, M.B.A., M.M.T., Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs of Indonesia (fifth from the right); Mr. Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia; and Mr. H. Erwan Setiawan, S.E., Vice Governor of West Java Province (fourth from the right), together with representatives of the Indonesian Government and VinFast, at the inauguration ceremony.