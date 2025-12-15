BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 December 2025 - CGTN will release its new documentary "When We March Together" in January 2026, offering a refreshing look at China–US relations through the lens of youth and music. The film highlights a lesser-explored facet of the bilateral relationship—one driven by youthful energy, cooperation, and shared creativity.The documentary follows three American high school marching band students on an immersive journey across China. As they travel, rehearse, and perform with their Chinese counterparts, the young musicians forge connections that go beyond the stage. Their experience underscores the power of youth exchange and cultural collaboration in shaping the future of ties between the two countries.At the core of the documentary is the story of American music director Jeff Wilson, who first traveled to China in 1987 as a student musician performing on the Great Wall—an event that became a pivotal moment in early cultural exchanges between the two nations."The beautiful thing we experienced in 1987 is that whenever we make music together, it immediately breaks down the walls," Wilson says in the documentary. "It completely changed my perspective of the world. America and China—we're all the same."Decades later, Wilson continues to bring American students to China, nurturing ties that span generations. His daughter Riley joined the latest group of visiting students, carrying forward this legacy.In an age where information transcends distance, Wilson still emphasizes the importance of personal connections: "We need more face-to-face, eyeball-to-eyeball interaction, and less relying on the phone," he says. "Screens don't always show the truth—but meeting someone does."A key moment in "When We March Together" is the reunion between Beijing 57 High School and Valley Christian High School from California. In 2013, the two schools made history at the Pasadena Rose Parade by forming the East Meets West Fusion Band—the first Chinese–American high school marching ensemble to perform jointly in the iconic New Year's celebration.Todd Ryan, the band's US visual director, recalls the impact: "Each band wasn't very large on its own, but when you combined them, the musicians were joyful to hear so much more volume. When you join together, it's a powerful statement."The documentary revisits this shared history as the students reunite after more than a decade. Their performances—and the effortless camaraderie that quickly forms—bring the story "full circle," highlighting the enduring power of collaboration.For the students, music serves a universal language. "Even if you don't speak the same language, you're playing the same one," says drummer Thomas Trinh. "You can show off individually, but as a full group, you create something powerful. You learn to trust each other." Daniel Hankins adds, "Collaboration is more fun than competitiveness."This spirit of unity resonates across both China and the US. "Marching means moving forward. When we march together, so does the friendship between our nations," says Yang Guandao from Beijing 57 High School. "Finding what unites us, rather than divides us," adds Aadit Saraogi from Clarksburg High School."Marching toward a wonderful future means putting the future in our children's hands," says Susan Eckerle, Director of Bands at Thomas S. Wootton High School. "They know how to treat people—and they do it well. Sometimes the adults just need to back off. Let the kids do it."Beyond its musical performances, "When We March Together" highlights the vital role youth exchanges can play in shaping China–US relations. The documentary shows how personal interactions can build lasting understanding and help bridge divides.In 2023, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced a five-year initiative to invite 50,000 American students to China. The program gives young people from both nations the chance to meet, often for the first time, and form their own impressions, separate from political narratives.As the documentary observes: "These students are quietly shaping a future where friendship and understanding might finally take center stage."When youth from both nations march together, they aren't just creating music—they are composing the future.Hashtag: #CGTN

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.