Harris Lim, CEO of Fast Track Events (left), and Lucas Law, Managing Director of CloudX Entertainment (right), marking the launch of their strategic partnership.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 December 2025 - Fast Track Events (FTE), a proud subsidiary of Fast Track Group (NASDAQ: FTRK), today announced a strategic partnership with CloudX Entertainment, a next-generation hybrid talent management and creative agency. The partnership expands the range of amplification options available to brands through both celebrity partnerships and influencer and content creator campaigns across travel, sports, and entertainment.Founded in Singapore in 2012, Fast Track Events has evolved from an experiential events company into a full-service partner connecting brands, audiences, and celebrities across the region and beyond.The partnership was formed in response to growing client demand for solutions that deliver both scale and measurable traction in today’s competitive marketing landscape. Brands are increasingly seeking more than a celebrity-only or influencer-only approach.Increasingly, clients are turning to hybrid strategies that combine the strengths of both celebrities and influencers. Within this model, celebrities play a key role in driving mass awareness, while influencers and content creators support education, consideration, and sustained engagement. By bringing these two levers together, Fast Track Events and CloudX Entertainment provide brands with a more complete way to achieve maximum exposure and market impact.CloudX Entertainment specializes in creative social media campaigns and the management of influencers and content creators. Its client portfolio includes the Korean Tourism Organization, Trip.com, JisuLife and Amazfit, reflecting its strength across travel, sports, and entertainment-led influencer campaigns.FTE’s recent collaborations include regional brand partnerships with Dongfeng and Serba Wangi, working with global celebrity talents such as Jessica Jung, MINNIE of i-dle, and TREASURE. These collaborations reflect FTE’s ability to translate celebrity partnerships into high-impact regional brand influence at scale.The collaboration will initially focus on Singapore, with plans to support campaigns across key regional markets in Asia Pacific.Hashtag: #FastTrackEvents

About Fast Track Events (FTE)

Fast Track Events is a proud subsidiary of Fast Track Group (NASDAQ: FTRK), shaping global entertainment from Asia through celebrity partnerships and live entertainment experiences.



Founded in Singapore in 2012, FTE began as an experiential events company and has evolved into a full-service partner connecting brands, audiences, and celebrities across the region and beyond.



FTE collaborates with leading brands and global celebrities to create strategic partnerships that amplify Asia’s influence on the world stage.



Website: https://www.fastrackevents.com/

About CloudX Entertainment

CloudX Entertainment is a next-generation hybrid talent management and creative agency specializing in social media campaigns and the management of influencers and content creators. The agency merges media production with influencer-powered campaigns to turn brand visions into powerful brand influence, with a strong focus on travel, sports, and entertainment.



Beyond that, CloudX develops original IPs built around each talent’s strengths, transforming creators into long-term brand assets. With end-to-end media production capabilities, they deliver cohesive, high-quality content from concept to final execution.



Website: www.cxent.asia





