Revealed original artwork of the product and the Kickstarter product bundle

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 December 2025 - Spirit Realm , led by former ZT Online (Zhengtu Online) producer from Giant Interactive, was officially unveiled at Singapore Comic Con 2025. The title is in Kickstarter pre-launch and has been selected for the Witchstarter collection—underscoring the team's pivot to female-first cozy play with an AI companion at its heart.Founder Chung Leo—ex-producer of ZT Online—comes from Giant Interactive Group Inc. (NYSE: GA, 2007), an early U.S-listed Chinese game company. During the mobile internet era, he played a pivotal role in evolving the ZT Online IP—one of the most famously high-monetization franchises in gaming history—solidifying its status as a top-grossing title. After achieving tremendous commercial success, he relocated to Singapore and Malaysia to study design and cutting-edge technology, devoting himself to exploring new gaming paradigms born from the fusion of modern tech and culture.In June 2025, Leo reunited with three veteran developers from Shanghai to participate in the SuperAI Next Hackathon in Singapore. Their goal: build an AI-driven turn-based gameplay engine he had long envisioned. The result? A global Top 20 finish and a fully functioning AI engine capable of weaving dynamic interactions, personalities, and narrative flow.Spirit Realm unveiled now is the first product crafted with this award-winning AI turn-based engine. Rather than hurrying to launch, the team is channeling insights from years of study in Singapore and Malaysia to craft a worldview grounded in oracles and legends. That lore is being systematically encoded into the game's AI, with the aim of prototyping a new play paradigm where narrative, ritual, and system design reinforce each other.To validate whether this oracle-and-legend framework resonates with Gen Z, the team has brought a tangible companion set to Kickstarter: "24 Spirit Realm Runes + Lore Chronicle + Visual Novel Game"—a combination of 24 original rune cards, an art-and-lore chronicle, and early access to the visual novel game, offering players a preliminary dive into the world of Spirit Realm.The development team of Spirit Realm firmly believes that games should serve as a vehicle for spiritual healing. At its core, it is designed for modern women (and anyone who needs a moment of peace). Against the fast-paced backdrop of Southeast and East Asian urban life, the team noticed a growing desire for gentleness: self-care, slow living, and the freedom to simply be oneself.In Spirit Realm, players can alleviate anxiety and find peace through rune divination, pastoral farming, bonding with attentive and empathetic guardian deities, and exploring an unfamiliar fantasy world. The game aims to bring the warmth and tranquility of the Spirit Realm to every soul in need of solace.Be among the first to enter the mystical world of Spirit Realm. The exclusive Kickstarter bundle - featuring hand-illustrated rune cards, a rich lore chronicle, and early access to the visual novel—offers a unique journey into cozy, meaningful gameplay.X Home Page Link: https://x.com/RealmSpiri66337 X post link : https://x.com/RealmSpiri66337/status/1987788350426956223?s=20 Kickstarter link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/spiritrealm/echoes-of-the-spirit-realm-a-rune-journey

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.