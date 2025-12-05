Soaring into the Future: A Triumphant Close for the 27th China Hi-Tech Fair

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 December 2025 - On November 16, 2025, the three-day 27th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) successfully concluded at Hall 16 of the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an District). As a major industrial event aligned with national strategic goals, this year's fair closely followed the guidance outlined in the 15th Five-Year Plan, which calls for "accelerating the development of strategic emerging industry clusters in the low-altitude economy," as well as directives from the government work report to "promote the safe and healthy development of the low-altitude economy."The exhibition attracted over 200 leading enterprises from across the global low-altitude industry chain, showcasing more than 1,000 cutting-edge technologies and products in the field. The event welcomed over 450,000 professional buyers and industry guests from around the world and drew more than 300 specialized procurement delegations focused on the low-altitude sector. This fair served as a vital platform for driving the scaled growth of the low-altitude economy, strengthening its role as a key bridge between policy direction, industrial innovation, and global market integration.Throughout the exhibition, a series of high-impact moments vividly reflected the growing momentum of the industry. At the opening ceremony, a "low-altitude intelligent drone performance" featuring a fleet of over 100 drones executed precise formation changes, showcasing cutting-edge technology and energizing the audience.The China launch of the Drone Simulator World Cup Racing Series was broadcast live across multiple platforms, drawing over one million viewers for a single session and offering global audiences a thrilling taste of the "F1 of the skies."Meanwhile, the Drone Soccer demonstration area became a popular interactive hotspot, presenting the diverse application potential of low-altitude technologies in a fun and engaging way. These highlights offered compelling proof of the accelerating large-scale deployment of "new technologies, new products, and new scenarios" within the low-altitude economy.Inside the exhibition hall, innovation across the entire industry chain was in full bloom.In the core components sector, industry leaders demonstrated robust technological capabilities. Among them were AVIC Composite, a world-class enterprise under the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), showcasing advanced prepreg and honeycomb products; and Shaanxi Maosong Sci-Tech, a nationally recognized "Little Giant" enterprise specializing in high-precision innovation, exhibiting high-performance titanium alloy materials—together laying a solid foundation for industrial development.On the core equipment front, a diverse array of breakthrough solutions reflected the industry's growing depth. Yingwu Intelligent presented its eVTOL aircraft; HighGreat Innovation unveiled its comprehensive drone ecosystem; HaDeepTech showcased its integrated "Smart Management + Smart Flight" system; and Efy Intelligent Control offered its industrial-grade drone solutions—covering a wide range of application scenarios across cultural tourism, industrial operations, and intelligent control.In specialized sub-sectors, a number of key innovations contributed to building a comprehensive low-altitude industry ecosystem across energy supply, safety, and operational services.Notable examples include perovskite energy products from Guangdong Vascular Energy, intelligent counter-drone systems from LIGONG Quansheng, airspace management solutions from Shenzhen Urban Transport Planning Center, and general-purpose soft robotics from Wanxun Technology.These technologies collectively strengthen the ecosystem from multiple dimensions. Meanwhile, featured innovations from leading enterprises such as Xingtu Dynamics and Liangma Technology further enriched the exhibition, offering visitors an immersive experience of how low-altitude technologies are transforming a wide range of industries.As a core component of the exhibition, the 2nd China Low-Altitude Economy Industry Summit Forum brought together academicians from China's two leading academies, industry experts, and representatives from top enterprises. The forum featured in-depth discussions on key topics such as aircraft design optimization, intelligent airspace management, and the development of industry standards systems.Two major releases—the White Paper on Low-Altitude Economy Talent and the 2025–2027 Shenzhen Low-Altitude Economy Standard Framework and Development Roadmap—provided authoritative guidance for the sector's future development.The Forbes China Exclusive Showcase Zone offered innovative enterprises a high-profile international exposure platform, further enhancing the layout of the low-altitude economy ecosystem.A series of global procurement matchmaking sessions and investment–financing alignment meetings effectively connected technology providers, manufacturers, application platforms, and capital partners. More than 300 specialized procurement delegations in the low-altitude sector helped enterprises expand their commercial footprint, while dedicated investment sessions accelerated the commercialization of innovative outcomes.The exhibition received high praise from both exhibitors and visitors.Many participating companies commented, "The professionalism and foot traffic of the fair far exceeded our expectations. It not only enabled us to connect precisely with high-quality partners but also gave us a strong sense of the rapid progress from technological R&D to real-world applications in the low-altitude economy. We're more confident than ever about the industry's future."Overseas buyers also shared their impressions, stating, "The level of innovation in the products and technologies here is truly impressive. It fully demonstrates the strength of China's low-altitude economy. We look forward to exploring deeper cooperation in the future."The successful conclusion of this year's fair not only showcased the vibrant momentum of cross-sector integration within the low-altitude economy, but also established a solid platform for global technology exchange and industrial collaboration.Looking ahead, the fair will remain closely aligned with national strategic priorities, continue to aggregate global innovation resources, deepen collaboration across industry, academia, research, and application, and further optimize the industrial ecosystem.By vigorously promoting the "Low-Altitude Economy +" cross-sector integration initiative, the event will help accelerate Shenzhen's efforts to build a globally competitive low-altitude economy industrial cluster.Hashtag: #ChinaHi-TechFair

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.