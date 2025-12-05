LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 DECEMBER 2025 - Family wellbeing is emerging as one of the strongest predictors of success on international assignments – yet support for families has not always kept pace with modern mobility expectations, according to new research from AXA Global Healthcare.Now in its third iteration (previously published in 2017 and 2020), thedraws on survey responses from international assignees and HR decision-makers across multiple markets. The findings show that the pressures placed on family life during an international assignment are now among the leading reasons postings end early. Although most employers provide core practical support - from healthcare access to visa sponsorship and relocation - families often lack structured help in managing the personal and emotional adjustment.Only 38% of families are entitled to universal support. Twenty eight percent receive it on a case-by-case basis and 24% are eligible only after a minimum tenure with the business. Yet even when support is available, such as extended leave to see loved ones or travel costs to get home, just 40% of assignees are aware of it. This highlights a communication gap between employers and employees.Although few assignees receive consistent family support, its importance is clear. Those who relocate with their partners or children report significantly better mind health outcomes, with 67% saying they feel mentally well, compared with 42% of those living apart from their families and 48% of solo movers. And while many families do settle in well (60% report a manageable adjustment), notable challenges remain: 35% say their partner has struggled to find employment, 31% report strain on family life, and 28% say their partner or family would prefer to return home.For assignees whose families remain in their home country, 93% use technology to stay connected, and 80% feel supported by their employer in maintaining contact. Yet distance still takes a toll: 35% report their wellbeing has been negatively impacted, 46% say separation has strained relationships, and 27% report worsened physical health.Their ability to change this situation is limited, with only 29% of employers offering assignees the flexibility to adapt their benefits packages to cover their partner or family."International placements are about people – not just roles, budgets or business strategy," said Karim Idilby, Chief Growth Officer, AXA Health International, which operates the AXA Global Healthcare brand."When families are supported to settle, stay connected and feel well, assignees thrive. When they aren't, even the best-designed mobility programmes can falter. Our research highlights a clear opportunity for employers to take a more holistic, family-first approach to supporting the full assignment journey."The research also highlighted other critical stages of the assignment journey, including repatriation, where many assignees face challenges with mind health, cultural readjustment, and ongoing support.Only 2 in 5 assignees are offered psychological support post-assignment, despite 9 in 10 reporting a difficult period with their mind health challenge during their time abroad.And although over half receive a promotion or guaranteed role on return, personal wellbeing and cultural readjustment often lag behind."Having lived and worked in six countries, I know first-hand that coming home can be the hardest part," said Virginie Faucon, Chief Marketing Officer, AXA Health International."On my own return to France, the adjustment was unexpectedly complex – the psychological shift, the feeling of being out of sync with your own culture, and the toll on family unity can be profound. Yet only 3 in 5 HR decision-makers provide reverse culture shock training for assignees, showing how often this stage is overlooked. Repatriation is not an 'end' to the journey. It needs to be actively supported."The report suggests that the success criteria for assignments are shifting. Salary and logistical support remain essential, but wellbeing, cultural integration, and family inclusion now form the core of a sustainable global mobility strategy."Successful international placements build resilient, global organisations," added Idilby. "But that success depends on people's lives, families, and wellbeing being supported."This means making family support a core pillar of global mobility policy, reviewing benefits more frequently to reflect real-time needs, and recognising repatriation as a stage that requires just as much support as the move itself. Above all, prioritising mind health can help employees and their families adjust, settle, and ultimately thrive."AXA Global Healthcare's 2025 World of Work Report is based on a survey conducted in June 2025 by Savanta, examining the experiences of international assignees and HR decision-makers across multiple global markets.A total of 689 HR decision-makers and 641 non-native assignees participated. The geographic breakdown was as follows:HR decision-makers: US 110, UK 109, France 53, Germany 54, UAE 55, Kenya 52, Hong Kong 50, Singapore 50, Thailand 53, China 103.Non-native assignees: US 106, UK 114, France 51, Germany 52, UAE 59, Kenya 66, Hong Kong 49, Singapore 52, Thailand 51, China 41.The report highlights trends in international assignment success, family support, mental health, and the repatriation experience, providing insights for organisations seeking to optimise their global mobility programmes.The full report is available to read here: https://www.axaglobalhealthcare.com/en/about-us/reports/world-of-work-reports/ Hashtag: #AXA

