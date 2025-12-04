



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 December 2025 - Singapore's largest education publishers, Marshall Cavendish Education (MCE), and Educational Publishing House (EPH) have partnered with EdTech company Scribo Learning to introduce the first national curriculum-aligned AI-based marking and evaluation app, Vision Workbooks, as part of their AI offerings nationwide.The app allows students and parents to take a photo of any page from over 30 curated English and Science titles from MCE and EPH, to evaluate answers and provide clear explanations, aligned to the national curriculum. The app also highlights how well students have performed based on the answers provided.Vision Workbooks is available at all Popular Bookstores in Singapore, compatible with curated titles from MCE and EPH. The app operates on a token-based system with no account expiry, allowing tokens to be used when pages are scanned. Parents can receive weekly WhatsApp reports that provide insights into each child's progress and learning needs.Based on the Education Statistics Digest 2025 by the Ministry of Education Singapore, more than 230,000 children are in primary schools, with at least 40,000 of whom sit for the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE). The partnership highlights the opportunity to support parents in providing the right resources for a child's study time at home."As a brand, Marshall Cavendish Education has seen Singapore students use our titles for over 57 years. With the expansion of AI use in our classroom learning and for teachers, this partnership is crucial in providing the right resources to not only support parents at home but also equip students with the right platform that will help them thrive through blended learning," said Mr Lim Soon Jinn, Head of Education, Marshall Cavendish Education."Educational Publishing House is a leading textbook and assessment book publisher that has supported generations of learners with high-quality educational titles. We are committed to continually refining our content to meet the evolving requirements of the curriculum and modern learning habits. The spirit of innovation has been central to our growth, driving us to explore new approaches that make learning more engaging and effective. Our partnership for the launch ofunderscores our shared commitment to advancing education through quality and forward-thinking learning resources," said Lauren Zhao, Head of Publishing, Educational Publishing House."As the leading retailer for books and educational resources in Singapore, POPULAR is dedicated to curating our product range to meet the changing needs and habits of today's learners and consumers. We take pride in being the exclusive retailer for, which supports a new generation of students and parents who increasingly integrate digital tools into their daily learning experiences. This collaboration reinforces our mission to empower students, parents, and tutors with innovative resources that enhance the learning process and promote academic success," says Emily Yiu, Chief Executive Officer, POPULAR Singapore."We are excited to work closely with two established education companies in Marshall Cavendish Education and Educational Publishing House, whose quality materials have supported generations of learners in Singapore. By pairing trusted content with Scribo's AI-powered feedback and assessment tools, we can help teachers, parents, and students experience the next evolution of learning, keeping the human connection at its core.", said Mr Mark Stanley, CEO and Co-Founder of Scribo LearningVision Workbooks will be available for students in Primary 5 and 6, and Secondary 1 and 2 for its initial launch on 2 December, with more titles to be included later.

About Marshall Cavendish Education

Marshall Cavendish Education (MCE) is a global innovative education solutions provider dedicated to nurturing the joy of learning and preparing learners for the future. We believe the best way to do so is by simplifying learning and listening to the needs of schools, teachers, students, and parents. We ensure our educational content remains world-class with expert guidance and in-depth research that prepares students for the 21st Century. Learners are provided an accessible and seamless experience that integrates both print and digital resources.



We provide customised end-to-end solutions, with professional development and lifelong learning to help educators and school leaders implement the curriculum.



MCE has worked with ministries, policymakers, educators, and parents in over 100 countries, designing education solutions in 17 languages for Pre-K to Grade 12. MCE is an Asia-based publisher who was the first to have its resources endorsed by Cambridge International Education and has been publishing resources to support the Cambridge Pathway since 2019.



www.mceducation.com



About Educational Publishing House Singapore



Educational Publishing House (EPH) is a leading publisher of quality educational resources with a strong presence in Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong (China). EPH Singapore has a strong track record in publishing school assessment materials and preschool titles. Committed to supporting Singapore's evolving education landscape and the demands of the national curriculum, EPH continues to develop innovative content that integrates effective pedagogy with digital resources and technology. Through its dedication to excellence, EPH empowers students, parents, educators, and tutors to achieve success and inspires the next generation of learners.



www.eph.com.sg



About POPULAR Bookstore Singapore



POPULAR Bookstore Singapore is a homegrown retailer offering a comprehensive range of books, stationery, learning essentials, gadgets and IT products, cultural & creative merchandise, lifestyle items, and more. Since its establishment in 1924, POPULAR has been serving the community for over a century, championing local literary voices and curating compelling reads from around the world. Today, it continues to evolve as a one-stop destination for learning and enrichment, committed to fostering a culture of reading and lifelong learning.



www.popular.com.sg



About Scribo Learning



Scribo Learning is an edtech innovator reimagining literacy and learning through human-centered AI. Our mission is to coordinate learning with AI that teachers trust, students love, and



parents believe in. Our core products, Scribo Writing and Vision Workbooks, combine the rigour of pedagogy with the power of AI to make feedback instant, personalised, and meaningful.



Scribo has demonstrated measurable success, with case studies showing improved writing proficiency among learners and significant time savings for teachers. We are proud to partner with educational institutions across the world, impacting over 100,000 users.



www.scribolearning.com





