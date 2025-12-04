Carrascal Nickel Corporation (CNC) President Antonio L. Co accepts the trophy at the ACES Awards 2025, recognized as a leading APAC responsible mining practitioner for strong sustainability and community initiatives.

CARRASCAL, SURIGAO DEL SUR, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 December 2025 - Carrascal Nickel Corporation (CNC), one of the Philippines’ leading nickel mining companies, continues to reinforce its commitment to responsible mining, environmental stewardship, and community through sustainability-driven programs that further strengthen the company’s reputation as one of the region’s leading practitioners of responsible mining.As global demand for nickel increases, CNC has intensified its focus on responsible resource development. The company’s operations in Surigao del Sur adhere to the highest standards of safety, environmental protection, and social responsibility, ensuring that economic progress is achieved in harmony with the environment and local communities.Over the years, CNC has invested heavily in sustainability programs aimed at strengthening climate resilience, biodiversity conservation, and environmental enhancement. These include large-scale progressive rehabilitation efforts, water management systems, and community-based environmental initiatives. Through these efforts, CNC has demonstrated its long-term commitment to sustainable practices aligned with both national and global sustainability frameworks.Beyond environmental programs, CNC continues to lead in social development initiatives through its unwavering support for livelihood enhancement, education, health services, infrastructure development, and disaster preparedness programs. Through the company’s Social Development and Management Program (SDMP), CNC works closely with partner communities and local government units to ensure that development programs are inclusive, relevant, and sustainable.In alignment with its mission to uplift communities and foster local economic growth, CNC also prioritizes local employment and capacity building. A significant percentage of its workforce comes from host and neighboring communities, underscoring the company’s commitment to human capital development and shared prosperity.CNC President and top management continue to emphasize the company’s vision to become a model of responsible mining in the Asia-Pacific region. Through transparent governance, stakeholder engagement, and adherence to international best practices, CNC maintains its dedication to mining excellence, safety, and environmental integrity.As the mining sector continues to evolve in a rapidly changing global landscape, Carrascal Nickel Corporation remains steadfast in its goal to build a sustainable future, one that balances the needs of industry, the environment, and the communities it serves.Hashtag: #ACESAwards #MORSGroup #Sustainability #Leadership #ACES2025

About Carrascal Nickel Corporation

Carrascal Nickel Corporation (CNC) is a Philippine company engaged in mining and exporting nickel and iron ore established in 2006 by its President Antonio L. Co. CNC operates the Mineral Production Sharing Agreement (MPSA) No. 243-2007-XIII-SMR covering Four Thousand Five Hundred Forty-Seven and 763/100 (4,547.763) hectares in Carrascal, Surigao del Sur. CNC operates with a strong commitment to responsible mining, environmental sustainability, and community partnership.

