

In December 2025, UnionPay International (UPI) and the National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS) officially launched a pilot program for cross-border QR payments connecting China and Vietnam. This program aims to further enhance the mobile payment experience for Chinese tourists in Vietnam and foster closer economic, trade, and cultural exchanges between the two countries.



In October 2024, UPI and NAPAS signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cross-border payment cooperation witnessed by the leaders of both countries. In April 2025, UPI, NAPAS, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), and Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank, VCB) signed a four-party cooperation agreement in Hanoi, confirming their joint commitment to advancing the China–Vietnam QR Code payment interconnection within the year. The launch of this pilot program marks a significant milestone in enhancing cross-border payment connectivity between the two sides.

After the pilot program is launched, Chinese tourists will be able to make payments at major shopping districts, tourist attractions, and dining and retail merchants in Vietnam by scanning merchants’ VietQR Global QR codes using the UnionPay App and UnionPay-partner Bank Apps, enjoying a seamless and cash-free experience — just like they do in China.





According to the merchant acquisition plans submitted by participating institutions to NAPAS, over 30,000 merchants are expected to be enabled for QR code payments by the end of 2025. In 2026, NAPAS plans to further expand participation to all the member institutions including banks, payment institutions and major local e-wallets thereby broadening the acceptance coverage.

In the future, UPI and NAPAS will also enable Vietnamese users to scan UnionPay QR codes in China using NAPAS member bank apps, achieving two-way connectivity and offering residents and travellers from both countries a more seamless cross-border payment experience.



Larry Wang, CEO of UnionPay International stated:





“Vietnam is an important destination for Chinese tourists and a key market for Chinese enterprises International Business. As economic and cultural exchanges between the two countries deepen, the China–Vietnam QR code interconnection will enhance payment convenience and boost regional financial cooperation.”

The project is a key step in UnionPay’s ASEAN strategy to strengthen cross-border payment networks. Together with NAPAS, UnionPay International aims to build an open and secure payment ecosystem, improve ASEAN’s digital payment infrastructure, and support financial inclusion and connectivity.

