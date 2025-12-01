Transforming Every Square Meter into Happiness and Featuring a Star-Studded Lineup Set to Deliver Unmatched Experiences

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 December 2025 - Siam Paragon, a global landmark destination that also ranks among the world's most highly regarded and loved by visitors, continues to lead in delivering exceptional experiences that surpass expectations. This year, the iconic destination is hostingtransforming every corner into a vibrant kingdom of happiness, featuring continuous entertainment, special performances, and spectacular surprises from Thailand's top artists. The celebration is taking place from November 29–30, 2025.The event is set to usher in a new decade with a bold vision and unwavering commitment to creating a phenomenon that will redefine the retail real estate development landscape and set the benchmark for the ultimate in extraordinary luxury lifestyle experiences.The grand opening ceremony on November 29, 2025, welcomed an impressive gathering of business partners, distinguished guests, and celebrities who came together to witness the beginning of Siam Paragon's new decade. Leading executives of Siam Paragon—including Khunying Jada Wattanasiritham, Ms. Supaluck Umpujh, Ms. Pasinee Limatibul, Ms. Kritsana Umpujh, Ms. Katevalee Napasab, Mr. Suvait Theeravachirakul, Ms. Chadatip Chutrakul, Mr. Kriengsak Tantiphipop, Mr. Prakid Punyashthiti, and Mr. Armando Tolomelli—were also in attendance. The event unfolded in a festive atmosphere filled with joy and unforgettable moments.The highlight of the celebration was a series of special performances by renowned artists who delivered surprises across every corner of Siam Paragon. A diverse lineup of activities was thoughtfully curated to appeal to all lifestyles and customer groups. Guests were treated to a memorable performance by Tor-Saksit Vejsupaporn at the Hall of Mirrors, while art toy enthusiasts enjoyed an exclusive delight at the "POP LAND Exclusive Festive Event in Thailand," featuring captivating performances by Tate Myron and Mikey Panitan at POP LAND. Rising star Non Kornnaphat also joined the festivities, adding to the unforgettable moments for fashion and beauty enthusiasts.For food lovers, Special Time at EATELIER featured engaging appearances by New Thitipoom and POLCASAN on the 4th floor, creating a lively culinary experience. The Extraordinary ME Studio zone further captivated visitors by showcasing the stories of celebrities through a series of inspiring moments. Guests also enjoyed the chance to capture fashion-forward snapshots with VOGUE Magazine, adding a stylish flair to the festivities.Another major highlight was the exclusiveevent, presented in collaboration withMagazine. The program featured a stellar lineup of top artists and performers who brought smiles and joy through mini-concerts, mini-talks, and the Praew Meet and Read Special session. The first day kicked off with a series of surprise performances by Lena Lalina and Mew Natcha, Louis Thanawin and Ford Arun and Fluke Nattanon, Big Thanakorn and Park Anantadej, Otto Phachara and Lee Asre, along with artists Kob Flatboy, ICEACE, KJ, and Focus Yanin—setting an energetic tone for the celebrations.Thecelebration continues over two full days from, with the second day offering nonstop entertainment throughout the venue. On November 30, an impressive lineup of artists and actors will take the stage to create moments of joy, featuring special performances by Fourth Nattawat, Joong Achen and Dunk Natachai, the boys of ATLAS; Yin Anan and War Wanarat, Chain Natchapol and Boss Natthakit, Kit Ronnakit and Tang Chinadis, Billy Patchanon and Babe Tanatat, Longshi Lee and Arm Chaiphat, Max Kornthas and Nat Natasit; Mos Panuwat and Bank Mondop, Ja Phachara and Tae Weerapat. The excitement continues with appearances by Patrickananda, Cheriie, Guitar Sarin, EARTHernative, faygo, HOWLS, the SOUNDSLEEP band, the five-member girl group Sugar 'N Spice, boy group LE7EL, and Amazing Boy Thailand.Siam Paragon has also joined forces with leading retailers to offer exclusive privileges to its valued customers. From 29 November to 10 December 2025, visitors can enjoy a comprehensive array of promotions, special discounts, enticing prizes, and numerous added benefits. With rewards valued at over 25 million baht, the celebration promises an exceptional experience for every customer and every lifestyle. For more information, please visit Facebook: Siam Paragon Hashtag: #SiamParagon #SiamParagon20thAnniversary #BeExtraordinary #LiveExtraordinary #DreamExtraordinary

