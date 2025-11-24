Lee Kum Kee partners with Chef Vincent Liew, Executive Chef at The Star Sydney to host a culinary seminar at the Le Cordon Bleu campus in Melbourne.

Participants gain hands-on experience and valuable insights from Chef Vincent.

The seminar at Sydney campus of Le Cordon Bleu Australia is successfully concluded.

Chef Vincent receives a certificate from Le Cordon Bleu as a token of appreciation

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 November 2025 - Lee Kum Kee, the global leader in Asian sauces and condiments, joined forces with Chef Vincent Liew, Executive Chef at The Star Sydney, to deliver an inspiring culinary seminar at Le Cordon Bleu's Moorabbin campus on 20 October. The exclusive event brought together over 60 passionate culinary students for a dynamic showcase of how Lee Kum Kee's authentic flavours can harmonise with the elegance of French cuisine—sparking creativity and shaping the next generation of chefs.The seminar featured a series of dynamic demonstrations, where Chef Vincent showcased his culinary artistry by incorporating an array of Lee Kum Kee sauces, including the brand's signature Premium Oyster Sauce and Premium Soy Sauce. Breaking away from conventional adaptations, Chef Vincent illustrated how these authentic Asian flavours can elevate classic French dishes while honouring their rich gastronomic heritage. His inventive fusion creations highlighted the limitless possibilities of integrating Asian ingredients to enhance and refine Western cuisine.Building on the success of its ongoing collaboration with Chef Vincent and Le Cordon Bleu Australia, the Melbourne seminar followed a highly acclaimed session at the Sydney campus in Ryde on 15 May this year, which engaged more than 100 students both in-person and online. These thoughtfully curated events aim to educate and inspire future culinary professionals, encouraging them to embrace cross-cultural culinary techniques and push the boundaries of their creativity. Participants enjoyed hands-on experiences and gained invaluable insights into the innovative application of Lee Kum Kee sauces within a modern gastronomic context., said, "We are committed to supporting culinary education and inspiring innovation in the culinary realm. It is delightful to see how Chef Vincent bridge two esteemed culinary traditions with our products and bring out the distinct flavour profile. We hope to empower these emerging chefs to create superior culinary experiences."said, "It was truly inspiring to witness the students' passion for exploring new flavour combinations and techniques. By incorporating Lee Kum Kee sauces, we demonstrated how premium ingredients can transform classic French dishes—adding that essential umami depth which makes every creation vibrant and unforgettable."Lee Kum Kee remains committed to use food as a cultural bridge—connecting people, inspiring creativity, and fostering culinary education. Looking ahead, the brand will continue to champion innovation and promote Asian flavours as an essential part of everyday dining, reaffirming its commitment to supporting culinary exchange and nurturing talent across Australia.Hashtag: #LeeKumKee #LKK

About Lee Kum Kee

Lee Kum Kee is the global gateway to Asian culinary culture, dedicated to promoting Chinese culinary culture worldwide. Since 1888, it has brought people together over joyful reunions, shared traditions, and memorable meals. Beloved by consumers and chefs alike, Lee Kum Kee's range of more than 300 sauces and condiments sparks creativity in kitchens everywhere, inspiring professional and home chefs to experiment, create, and delight. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China and serving over 100 countries and regions, Lee Kum Kee's rich heritage, unwavering commitment to quality, sustainable practices, and "Constant Entrepreneurship" combine to enable superior experiences through Asian cuisine for people worldwide. For more information, please visit www.LKK.com.



About Le Cordon Bleu

Founded in Paris in 1895, Le Cordon Bleu is recognised as the world's largest network of culinary and hospitality institutes. With more than 35 schools across 20 countries, Le Cordon Bleu trains over 20,000 students annually from more than 100 nationalities, continuing its legacy of excellence in culinary education and innovation. For over 30 years, Le Cordon Bleu Australia has been inspiring hospitality careers through leading culinary arts programs, business management degrees, and short courses offered in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

For more information, visit www.cordonbleu.edu/australia/home/en.

