For couples dreaming of weddings in Hong Kong, Regent Hong Kong unveils— a bespoke wedding concept that redefines modern luxury and cultural elegance. In partnership with Shanghai Tang and Moët Hennessy Diageo (MHD), this exclusive showcase celebrates individuality, artistry, and timeless sophistication. Taking place on 30–31 October, the showcase invites couples to explore personalised wedding experiences crafted within Regent Hong Kong's iconic Terrace Suite, where sweeping Victoria Harbour views meet exquisite design and heartfelt hospitality.

Luxury Weddings in Hong Kong

As one of Hong Kong’s most prestigious wedding destinations, Regent Hong Kong has been part of generations of family celebrations — renowned for creating timeless weddings that blend heritage and modernity.In response to couples seeking more intimate and meaningful celebrations, Regent introduces an experience that feels like a private residence — elegant, exclusive, and deeply personal. The Terrace Suite, envisioned by celebrated designer Chi Wing Lo, offers a serene 5,500-square-foot duplex with panoramic views of Victoria Harbour, setting a breathtaking stage for weddings, bridal showers, and after-parties alike.“A Regent wedding celebration in the Terrace Suite feels like an elevated extension of home — breathtaking yet personal,” shares Kitty Lam, Director of Events at Regent Hong Kong. “Couples today are curating experiences that tell their story. This showcase is designed as an immersive expression of that vision.”

The Terrace Suite – Best Views with Victoria Harbour

The Terrace Suite offers a uniquely residential ambience with expansive indoor and outdoor spaces. The main level features a grand living and dining area for intimate gatherings, while the upper-level Master Bedroom includes a tranquil dressing area and spa-inspired bathroom complete with a circular soaking tub overlooking the harbour.The crown jewel is the 3,300-square-foot rooftop terrace, accommodating up to 50 guests for ceremonies, cocktail receptions, or candlelit dinners under the skyline. As evening falls, couples can unwind in the private whirlpool, enjoying panoramic harbour views — an exquisite conclusion to their perfect day.

Shanghai Tang – Redefining Wedding Style with Modern Heritage

Shanghai Tang, Hong Kong’s legendary luxury house, brings a distinct sartorial dimension to. The brand introduces an elegant Imperial Tailoring collection for modern couples seeking refined attire with cultural resonance.From bespoke Chinese wedding gowns (Qun Kua) and cheongsams to Mandarin jackets and Chang Pao Ma Gua, Shanghai Tang’s designs merge timeless tradition with contemporary sophistication. Each piece embodies, tailored to reflect each couple’s personal style and heritage.“At Shanghai Tang, we celebrate cultural heritage through the lens of refined modernity,” says Carmen Chiu, Managing Director at Shanghai Tang Hong Kong. “It is our honour to empower couples to express their love stories through style that is both timeless and meaningful.”During the event, the Terrace Suite will feature Shanghai Tang’s modern chinoiserie home décor, including bespoke tableware and a ceremonial tea set — a symbol of love and tradition to be passed through generations.

Moët Hennessy Diageo – A Toast to Love and Celebration

Adding a sparkling touch to, Moët Hennessy Diageo (MHD) brings a world of refined indulgence to Regent’s showcase. Featuring iconic labels such as Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, and Hennessy, MHD elevates every moment with signature luxury and celebration.Couples can personalize their beverage experience with custom champagne towers, engraved Dom Pérignon shields, and bespoke miniatures of Hennessy Paradis or Don Julio 1942 — creating memorable keepsakes for their guests. Each pour becomes a symbol of joy, unity, and timeless romance.

Exclusive Launch: “Terrace Vows with a View”

From 30–31 October, couples are invited by appointment to preview— a curated wedding showcase highlighting how luxury, culture, and design intertwine at Regent Hong Kong.“This launch is just the beginning of the Regent Wedding journey,” says Kitty Lam. “We want couples to see how many layers they can add to their celebration — from subtle cultural flourishes to statement-making experiences that truly reflect who they are.”Couples envisioning rooftop ceremonies, candlelit dinners, or multi-day celebrations will find inspiration and expert guidance through Regent’s dedicated team of wedding artists, ensuring that every moment is personal, meaningful, and unforgettable.To reserve an appointment, contact [email protected] or call +852 2313 2388. Appointments are limited to maintain the bespoke experience.

Weddings at Regent Hong Kong

Named #1 City Hotel in Asia and #1 Hotel in Hong Kong by, Regent Hong Kong is a reimagined haven of discreet luxury on Victoria Harbour. Its wedding venues, including the iconic white marble staircase and harbourview function rooms, offer endless possibilities — from grand ballroom galas to intimate terrace vow exchanges.Guided by the Regent Wedding team’s artistry, couples can craft a celebration that embodies elegance, emotion, and enduring memories — redefining the very essence ofDiscover more at hongkong.regenthotels.com Hashtag: #RegentHongKong

