New Consumer Insights and Digital Strategies Shaping Thailand’s Luxury Landscape

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 November 2025 - LINE Thailand hosted, an exclusive gathering of luxury leaders in Thailand and abroad. The event unpacked emerging luxury trends, shifting consumer aspirations from ownership to experience-driven value, and the rising influence of digital innovation across the luxury sector. It also highlighted Thailand's accelerating position as, powered by technology, creativity, and cultural momentum.Experts spotlighted Thailand's growing reputation as a regional talent and cultural hub, with Thai celebrities, entertainment, and design gaining global influence. Thailand is now Southeast Asia's fastest-growing luxury fashion market—valued atand projected to growthrough 2028. To capture this trajectory, luxury brands are encouraged to adopt athat blends personalization, emotional engagement, and innovative technology.Findings from areveal that, with. Meanwhile,, and luxury spending on LINE is expected to grow. Motivations have shifted toward self-reward: men prioritize craftsmanship and durability, while women value self-expression and emotional resonance. New audiences are also expanding rapidly, with luxury OA followers rising, driven byandThe digital-first purchase journey is now the norm, withbefore buying and, using LINE Official Accounts and LINE OpenChat. This trend has accelerated the adoption of, which provides solutions that empower brands to meet global standards and drive sustainable growth. Its core platforms—and—enable brands to build online storefronts, engage consumers through chat, increase visibility, and accelerate chat commerce across eight LINE services.Luxury brands are also leveraging LINE as a unified ecosystem for seamless online–offline engagement. The number of luxury LINE OAs has surged, with an additionalgrowth expected, while Sponsored Sticker downloads have risenin five years. Through personalized chats, interactive campaigns, andintegrations that connect digital touchpoints with in-store experiences, LINE is redefining digital luxury engagement and strengthening Thailand's rise as Asia's next premier Luxury Destination.Hashtag: #LINEThailand #FLAIRBKK25 #LINEforBusiness.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.