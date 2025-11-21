*

Regarding the first-in-market statement in:



"Double Early Stage Critical Illness Payout Benefit", "Waiver of Premium for Down Syndrome", "Cord Blood Stem Cell Transfusion Benefit" and "Top-up premium with Top-up Premium Protector", as of 23 July 2025, compared against critical illness products provided by major Hong Kong insurance companies.

"First Gift" was pioneered by AIA in the Protect Elite Ultra 2 on 30 January 2019, compared against critical illness products provided by major Hong Kong insurance companies.

"Waiver of Premium on Death (Parents)" and "Waiver of Premium on Death (Spouse)" were pioneered by AIA in the Protect Elite Ultra on 1 May 2018, compared against critical illness products provided by major Hong Kong insurance companies. Regarding the "Hong Kong insurance industry-first" statement in "Care Concierge", as of 31 January 2024, compared against similar services offered by major Hong Kong insurance companies.



#

"First Gift edition" refers to "On Your Side Insurance Plan 2 – First Gift". The proposed insured of the On Your Side Insurance Plan 2 – First Gift policy must be an expectant mother who (i) must be aged 18 to 45 with gestation period of 22nd week or above at the time of application for the On Your Side Insurance Plan 2 – First Gift policy and (ii) carries the fetus for herself and who will become the legal mother of the newborn child following his/her birth. Only 1 person can be the insured under the On Your Side Insurance Plan 2 – First Gift policy at any given time. The expectant mother is required to apply for a separate On Your Side Insurance Plan 2 – First Gift policy for each fetus if she is carrying twins. On Your Side Insurance Plan 2 – First Gift is not applicable to an expectant mother who is carrying more than two fetuses at the same time. The issuance of the On Your Side Insurance Plan 2– First Gift policy is subject to AIA's sole discretion and underwriting decision.



^

Only applicable to On Your Side Insurance Plan 2 - First Gift.



&

The insured of the On Your Side Insurance Plan 2 – First Gift policy must have been changed from the expectant mother to the newborn child before AIA will process any claims related to the newborn child under the policy. The policy owner shall notify AIA of the birth of the newborn child and provide a certified true copy of the newborn child's birth certificate as soon as possible and by 14 days before the first policy anniversary, otherwise the policy will terminate on the first policy anniversary and the insured will lose the cover.



@

AIA conducted an online survey in August 2025 among 1,000 Hong Kong residents aged 18 to 65.



1.

Once the total advance payments paid under the policy reach 100% of the Initial Sum Assured, subject to the relevant waiting period, the 10X Multiple Critical Illness Benefit will pay up to 10 additional claims in total for cancer, heart attack, stroke, Alzheimer's disease / Irreversible organic degenerative brain disorders and Parkinson's disease. The cover period of the 10X Multiple Critical Illness Benefit is up to age 85 of the insured. Each claim payment under the 10X Multiple Critical Illness Benefit is equivalent to 100% of the Initial Sum Assured. In order to be eligible for a claim payment under the 10X Multiple Critical Illness Benefit, (a) heart attack must be newly diagnosed and must relate to a separate cardiac incident, and (b) stroke must be newly diagnosed and must relate to a separate cerebrovascular accident or incident, producing new findings of new or increased neurological functional impairment.



Together with the claim under Critical Illness Benefit, the maximum number of claims under the policy for the following diseases cannot exceed the following limitations:



Cancer: 6 claims.

Heart Attack and Stroke: 3 claims in total, with a maximum of 2 claims for Heart Attack and 2 claims for Stroke.

Alzheimer's disease / Irreversible organic degenerative brain disorders and Parkinson's disease: 1 claim.

2.

Total benefits payable per policy (under major illness benefit and 10X Multiple Critical Illness Benefit):



For cancer (under major illness benefit, Continuous Cancer Income Option and 10X Multiple Critical Illness Benefit), total benefits cannot exceed 600% of Initial Sum Assured.

For heart attack and stroke, total benefits cannot exceed 300% of Initial Sum Assured.

For Alzheimer's disease / Irreversible organic degenerative brain disorders and Parkinson's disease, total benefits cannot exceed 100% of Initial Sum Assured. Only 1 claim can be made for either Alzheimer's disease / Irreversible organic degenerative brain disorders or Parkinson's disease under each policy.

3.

Care Concierge is an additional value-added service of On Your Side Insurance Plan 2 / On Your Side Insurance Plan 2 - First Gift, which is not guaranteed and subject to the respective terms and conditions thereof, and does not form part of the contractual benefit of On Your Side Insurance Plan 2 / On Your Side Insurance Plan 2 - First Gift. AIA reserves the right to amend, suspend or terminate Care Concierge or any part of the service thereunder (including the service providers, any details or terms and conditions relating thereto) at any time without any prior notice. The services under Care Concierge are provided in Chinese Mainland by the designated third-party service provider engaged by AIA and not applicable to Hong Kong and Macau region. Please note that the Pre-approval - Medical Expense & Cashless Service and the relevant administrative support under Care Concierge as set out in the leaflet of Care Concierge are not available to be used by the insured of On Your Side Insurance Plan 2 / On Your Side Insurance Plan 2 - First Gift. For details and the terms and conditions thereof, please refer to the relevant service leaflet and AIA's website: https://www.aia.com.hk/en/health-and-wellness/healthcare-services/care-concierge



4.

One-Stop Oncology Service is additional value-added service of On Your Side Insurance Plan 2 / On Your Side Insurance Plan 2 - First Gift and Essence – On Your Side Insurance Plan , which is not guaranteed, and subject to its terms and conditions thereof, and does not form part of the contractual benefit of On Your Side Insurance Plan 2 / On Your Side Insurance Plan 2 - First Gift, or Essence – On Your Side Insurance Plan. AIA reserves the right to amend, suspend or terminate One-Stop Oncology Service or



any part of the service thereunder (including the service providers, any details or terms and conditions relating thereto) at any time without any prior notice. One-Stop Oncology Service is provided in Hong Kong by the designated third party service provider engaged by AIA and not applicable to Macau region. The multi-disciplinary team of the medical specialists under One-Stop Oncology Service is designated by independent third party service provider and is subject to change from time to time without prior notice. Please note that the Pre-approval - Medical Expense & Cashless Service and the relevant administrative support under One-Stop Oncology Service as set out in the service leaflet of One-Stop Oncology Service are not available to be used by the insured of On Your Side Insurance Plan 2 / On Your Side Insurance Plan 2 - First Gift, or Essence – On Your Side Insurance Plan. For details, please refer to the service leaflet and AIA's website at https://www.aia.com.hk/en/health-and-wellness/healthcare-services/aia-carepass/one-stop-oncology-service



5.

The promotional offer of On Your Side Insurance Plan 2 - First Gift ("Promotional Offer") is available upon successful application of On Your Side Insurance Plan 2 - First Gift within the promotional period from 23 September 2025 to 31 March 2026 and fulfilment of the relevant conditions, including a minimum initial sum assured of US$50,000 at policy issuance. The Promotional Offer is subject to its terms and conditions. For details and the terms and conditions thereof, please refer to the promotional leaflet: https://www.aia.com.hk/content/dam/hk-wise/pdf/campaign-and-events/en/oys2-promotion-leaflet-en.pdf



The Personal Medical Case Management Services with Rehabilitation Management ("PMCM Services") under the Promotional Offer are available to the eligible insured of On Your Side Insurance Plan 2 - First Gift for use within the first 2 policy years from the issue date of the eligible policy of On Your Side Insurance Plan 2 – First Gift as shown on the policy information page of such policy. The PMCM Services are subject to the eligibility of the insured, including the evaluation of the insured's medical conditions. The PMCM Services, including the administrative support in accessing to paediatric care of the Hong Kong Children's Hospital, are provided in Hong Kong by the designated independent third-party service provider engaged by AIA and are not applicable to Macau Region. Please note that the provision of any services by the Hong Kong Children's Hospital is not part of the PMCM Services and is subject to the review and assessment of conditions of the insured by the Hong Kong Children's Hospital. AIA shall not be responsible or liable for any medical service, product and solicitation effort provided by the designated independent third-party service provider or the Hong Kong Children's Hospital, which is not sold or marketed by AIA.



The PMCM Services are subject to its availability and the relevant terms and conditions of (i) the Promotional Offer as set out in the leaflet of the Promotional Offer and the notification letter issued by AIA notifying the entitlement of the Promotional Offer (upon fulfilment of all the requirements of the Promotional Offer), and (ii) the PMCM Service as set out in the service leaflet and as imposed by the service provider of the PMCM Services. For details of the PMCM Services, please refer to the service leaflet and AIA's website at https://www.aia.com.hk/en/health-and-wellness/healthcare-services/personal-medical-case-management-services/what-is-personal-medical-case-management), and contact the service provider.



6.

Subject to relevant conditions. For details, please refer to the relevant product brochure.



7.

If the insured child is diagnosed with Down Syndrome, and if the result of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Test (NIPT) conducted by the expectant mother during gestation for Down Syndrome was low risk or low probability, we will waive the balance of regular premiums payable under the On Your Side Insurance Plan 2 – First Gift basic policy.



8.

If the insured child is diagnosed with cancer for which the major illness benefit or 10X Multiple Critical Illness Benefit is paid or payable in respect of such cancer; and

If Cord blood stem cell transfusion is medically necessary for treatment of such cancer as recommended by a registered medical practitioner who is an oncologist and the insured is under the age of 18 when he / she receives cord blood stem cell transfusion, additional 10% of Initial Sum Assured will be paid, subject to a maximum per life limit of US$35,000. This benefit can be paid once only under the policy.



9.

If the insured child is born on or after 37 weeks of gestation and suffers from severe jaundice, and if in-patient phototherapy for treatment of such severe jaundice is medically necessary for at least 5 consecutive days and within 30 days after birth, an additional 0.1% of Initial Sum Assured will be paid for each day of confinement, subject to a maximum limit of US$250 per day per life, up to a maximum of 7 days. This benefit can be paid once only under the policy.



10.

Under the coverage of Child Development Protector, the insured child will be covered until he / she reaches age 18.



11.

The Top-up Premium Payment Option can only be selected at policy application, and it is only available to policies with annual premium payment mode selected (the payment mode can be changed after the first policy anniversary). The amount of top-up premium for a policy is determined by AIA and cannot be adjusted on individual basis. Once top-up premium payment option is selected, it cannot be cancelled or changed. For the differences between these two premium payment options (including returns, benefits and premium amounts), please refer to the respective benefit illustrations.



12.

The Waiver of Premium on Death (Parents) is applicable to (i) On Your Side Insurance Plan 2 – First Gift policy and (ii) On Your Side Insurance Plan 2 policy with insured under the age of 18 at the time of policy application. The parent of the insured child must be aged 50 or below at the time of policy application.



13.

The Waiver of Premium on Death (Spouse) is applicable to On Your Side Insurance Plan 2 policy with insured aged 18 or above at the time of policy application. The insured's spouse must be aged 50 or below at the time of policy application.



14.

After the total advance payments paid under the policy has reached 100% of the Initial Sum Assured, subject to the relevant waiting period, the Big 3 Critical Illness Shield Benefit will pay 1 additional claim for cancer, heart attack or stroke. The claim payment under the Big 3 Critical Illness Shield Benefit is equivalent to 100% of the Initial Sum Assured. The cover period of the Big 3 Critical Illness Shield Benefit is up to age 85 of the insured. In order to be eligible for a claim payment under the Big 3 Critical Illness Shield Benefit, (a) heart attack must be newly diagnosed and must relate to a separate cardiac incident, and (b) stroke must be newly diagnosed and must relate to a separate cerebrovascular accident or incident, producing new findings of new or increased neurological functional impairment. In case the insured reaches the age of 70 or above and makes any subsequent claim for prostate cancer resulting from the continuation of a previous prostate cancer for which a previous claim was made under the policy, the Big 3 Critical Illness Shield Benefit will only be payable for the subsequent claim for prostate cancer if the insured has received or is in the process of receiving the full course of cancer-directed surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy or a combination of these treatments (excluding hormonal therapy) which is medically necessary as recommended by a registered medical practitioner during the intervening period between the diagnosis of the previous and subsequent prostate cancer.



15.

Designated Period refers to the period starting from the policy effective date until the later of (i) the day before the policy anniversary on or immediately following the insured's 70th birthday; and (ii) the end of the 10th policy year.



The amount of Prime Age Critical Illness Extra Coverage Booster payable is subject to the following:



If major illness benefit is paid, 100% of the Extra Coverage Booster Amount (i.e. 40% of the Initial Sum Assured) will be paid. AIA will deduct payment made under the Prime Age Critical Illness Extra Coverage Booster for minor illness before paying the Prime Age Critical Illness Extra Coverage Booster for major illness. If minor illness benefit is paid, 50% of the Extra Coverage Booster Amount (i.e. 20% of the Initial Sum Assured) will be paid. If Big 3 Critical Illness Shield Benefit is paid, 100% of the Extra Coverage Booster Amount (i.e. 40% of Initial Sum Assured) will be paid.

16.

According to information from the Hong Kong Children's Hospital, the Hong Kong Children's Hospital specialises in complex, serious and uncommon paediatric cases requiring multidisciplinary management. It provides diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation for patients with relevant clinical needs from birth to 18 years of age. Apart from public services, the Hong Kong Children's Hospital also provides limited private services. All patients have to be referred by registered doctors in public hospitals or the private sector. (Source: https://www31.ha.org.hk/hkch/Patients/PrivateService)



17.

The amount of Whole Life Extra Coverage Booster for Death will be reduced to 50% of the Extra Coverage Booster Amount (i.e. 20% of the Initial Sum Assured) if Prime Age Critical Illness Extra Coverage Booster has been paid for minor illness. The Whole Life Extra Coverage Booster for Death will be terminated upon the earlier of (a) payment(s) paid under the Prime Age Critical Illness Extra Coverage Booster reach 100% of the Extra Coverage Booster Amount (i.e. 40% of the Initial Sum Assured) and (b) the Big 3 Critical Illness Shield Benefit is payable under the basic policy.



18.

Regarding the rare-in-market statement for Extension of Grace Period Benefit: As of 13 August 2025, compared with critical illness insurance products provided by Hong Kong major insurance companies.



Application for the Extension of Grace Period Benefit is subject to submission of required documentary proof, AIA's approval and its prevailing rules and conditions.

