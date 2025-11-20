(Left to Right) Janet Chin, Chief Executive Officer of Tune Protect Re and YC Chia, Managing Director of Ticket2U Sdn Bhd

Select an event ticket on Ticket2U Indonesia[2]. Opt-in for 'Ticket Refund Protection' at checkout. Complete the purchase, and coverage is automatically activated.

Submit a claim directly to PT Asuransi Dayin Mitra (ADM)[3] with the required documentation. Claims are reviewed, and eligible refunds are issued promptly.





[1] Indonesia Music Concert Trends & Fan Behaviours 2025 Survey [2] Applicable to events that have opted in to offer Ticket Refund Protection

[3] PT Asuransi Dayin Mitra Tbk is the local insurance partner underwriting the insurance products



JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 November 2025 -, a leading Travel & Lifestyle reinsurance subsidiary of Tune Protect Group Berhad, has extended its partnership with, Southeast Asia's premier ticketing platform, to Indonesia with the launch ofand. This milestone aligns with Tune Protect's regional expansion plan across Southeast Asia,bringing Indonesia insurance protection for eventgoers through Ticket2U's digital platform after the successful roll out in Malaysia earlier this year.This regional expansion reflects Tune Protect's continued commitment to making insurance simple, accessible and relevant to the digital lifestyles of today's consumers. By embedding protection directly into Ticket2U's ecosystem, Tune Protect empowers eventgoers to plan and enjoy their experiences with greater confidence and peace of mind."Following the success of Ticket Refund Protection and Sports PA in Malaysia, we are pleased to extend the same to Indonesia, a country with a vibrant and growing live event scene. Research shows that the majority of Indonesians enjoy attending concerts and live events, reflecting a strong appetite for entertainment and travel experiences. With this collaboration, we aim to give eventgoers added peace of mind, knowing they are protected against unforeseen circumstances. This launch further strengthens our regional presence as we continue to build partnerships that make protection more accessible across Southeast Asia," saidAccording to Jakpat'ssurvey[1], interest in live entertainment is surging, withand. Recognising this momentum, Tune Protect and Ticket2U are introducing an added layer of assurance for fans and travellers alike."Ticket2U Indonesia aims to build a smarter, safer, and more reliable ticketing ecosystem for both organisers and attendees. Through our partnership with Tune Protect, we are delivering greater value and confidence to everyone who joins an event through our platform," saidThe Ticket Refund Protection is available to all Ticket2U customers in Indonesia covering a wide range of events, including concerts, festivals, marathons, runs, conferences, exhibitions, and sports tournaments. Offered at only, it protects against unforeseen circumstances that may prevent attendance.Covering a comprehensive range of unexpected situations,ensures that eventgoers receive a full refund if they are unable to attend due to circumstances such as illness, accidents, natural disasters, home emergencies, or other qualifying disruptions.For sports enthusiasts,is also available as an optional add-on, providing financial protection for accidental injuries sustained during sports-related events, ensuring peace of mind while staying active. The Sports PA protection is the first of its kind to be offered in the events scene in Indonesia."Beyond protecting local eventgoers, our collaboration with Ticket2U also encourages international audiences to travel to Indonesia to attend events with greater confidence. By offering coverage that protects against last-minute cancellations or disruptions, we are giving travellers the peace of mind to plan their trips without worrying about unexpected setbacks. This reflects our vision of making protection simple and relevant for today's connected and mobile lifestyles across borders," added Janet.The partnership between Tune Protect and Ticket2U will continue to expand into other, reinforcing both companies' shared vision of delivering innovative, digital-first solutions that enhance customer experience and build confidence in event participation.For more information on, visit https://www.ticket2u.id/blog/291

About Tune Protect Re Limited

Tune Protect Re Ltd ("TPR"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tune Protect Group Berhad, was established in 2011 specialising in non-life reinsurance businesses, particularly in Travel and Lifestyle. Its strengths in Travel and Lifestyle are demonstrated through successful partnerships, facilitating market activation for its partners, notably within the airline sector. TPR strategically partners with underwriters across more than 50 countries, complemented by a comprehensive network of Third-Party Administrators (TPAs).



TPR offers an array of innovative travel products including parametric travel solutions and various lifestyle offerings. Additionally, through its retakaful window, TPR actively underwrites and supports reinsurance arrangements for Hajj and Umrah travel products in collaboration with insurance partners. Beyond its reinsurance services, TPR is backed by strong digital capabilities and technology to enable seamless digital experiences for its partners, encompassing the entirety of the sales process to claims management.



For more information, please visit www.tuneprotect.com

About Ticket2U