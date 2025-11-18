Leipzig-based Bach researcher Peter Wollny identifies two organ compositions as the work of the 18-year-old Johann Sebastian Bach · First performance in 320 years to be livestreamed from St Thomas’ Church, Leipzig

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - Newsaktuell - 18 November 2025 -Leipzig-based Bach researcher and Bach Archive director Peter Wollny has been familiar with the two works that have just been identified as Bach's, the, BWV 1178, and the, BWV 1179, for more than 30 years. He found them in the Royal Library of Belgium. During the course of his research career, the musicologist collected numerous clues which now, with the final piece of the puzzle – the naming of the scribe – form a complete picture. This identification took place in the context of work on the BACH Research Portal, a research project by the Saxon Academy of Sciences and Humanities in Leipzig, in which for the first time all the available archive resources about the entire Bach family of musicians are being opened up and made publicly available in digital form.Prof. Dr. Dr. h. c. Peter Wollny:The Leipzig Bach Archive is the musical centre of excellence on Johann Sebastian Bach located in the composer's principal place of work. The BACH Research Portal is a project of the Saxon Academy of Sciences and Humanities in Leipzig, which is headquartered at the Leipzig Bach Archive.Hashtag: #LeipzigBachArchive

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.