Three Months Ended September 30,

Items 2025 2024

Revenue $ 26,477,414 $ 20,054,910

Cost of revenue (16,600,038 ) (10,554,370 )

Gross profit 9,877,376 9,500,540

Operating expenses:

Selling and marketing expenses (380,499 ) (187,831 )

General and administrative expenses (5,200,776 ) (3,100,515 )

Research and development expenses (825,157 ) (393,631 )

Currency exchange losses, net* (3,440,409 ) (1,606,825 )

Fair value remeasurement of financial instruments, net 196,158 (10,199,470 )

Other gains (losses), net 198,072 (19,033 )

Total operating expenses (9,452,611 ) (15,507,305 )

Operating income (loss) 424,765 (6,006,765 )

Non-operating income (expenses)

Interest income 1,123,149 450,365

Finance costs (135,251 ) (149,827 )

Non-operating income (expenses) 987,898 300,538

Profit (loss) before income tax 1,412,663 (5,706,227 )

Income tax expense (1,440,912 ) (2,075,261 )

Loss for the period (28,249 ) (7,781,488 )

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Components of other comprehensive income (loss) that may not be reclassified to profit or loss

Remeasurement of defined benefit plans - (46,914 )

Components of other comprehensive income (loss) that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (1,526,344 ) 1,344,223

Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax (1,526,344 ) 1,297,309

Total comprehensive loss for the period (1,554,593 ) (6,484,179 )

Loss per share

Basic $ (0.00 ) $ (0.66 )

Diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.66 )

Weighted average ordinary shares used in computing loss per share

Basic 23,196,502 11,807,426