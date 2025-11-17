[email protected]

Saguenay, Quebec - Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025 - First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce that, on November 14, 2025, it closed its financing (the "") to a strategic investor, and other follow-on investors, on terms as described in the Company news release dated November 7, 2025.The Company raised a total of $2.18 million through the issuance of 2,244,722 Flow-Through Shares at a price of $0.90 per Flow-Through Share for gross proceeds of $2,020,250, and 177,666 Hard Dollar Units at a price of $0.90 per Hard Dollar Unit for gross proceeds of $159,899.In connection with the Offering, the Company issued 178,698 compensation common shares at a deemed price of $0.90 per common share, and issued 178,698 Compensation Warrants, exercisable at a price of $1.25 per common share of the Company, until April 30, 2026, subject to an Accelerated Expiry Date. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a four-month and one day statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering as disclosed in the Company's press release dated November 7, 2025. Capitalized terms used in this news release and not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Company's news release dated November 7, 2025. The Company may close another tranche of the Offering at its discretion.The Company wishes to amend and clarify certain terms of the Compensation Warrants as disclosed in its press release dated November 7, 2025 originally announcing the Offering. "Each Compensation Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price ofper share until April 30, 2026, provided that if the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange for any 5 consecutive trading days equals or exceeds, the Company may, upon issuing a press release, accelerate the expiry date of the Compensation Warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date of such press release ("")."This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals. There can be no assurance that any further securities will be sold under Offering.First Phosphate (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) is a mineral development and cleantech company dedicated to building and onshoring a vertically integrated mine-to-market lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery supply chain for North America. Target markets include energy storage, data centers, robotics, mobility and national security.First Phosphate's flagship Bégin-Lamarche Property in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec, Canada is a North American rare igneous phosphate resource yielding high-purity phosphate with minimal impurities.Bennett KurtzChief Financial OfficerTel: +1 (416) 200-0657Investor Relations: [email protected] Media Relations: [email protected] Website: www.FirstPhosphate.com X:LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/first-phosphate

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About First Phosphate Corp.