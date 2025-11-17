Elliptic solutions enhance trust and security for Wallet’s users on one of the world’s largest consumer crypto platforms.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 November 2025 - Elliptic , the global leader in digital asset decisioning, has partnered with Wallet , a digital asset solution built to run directly on Telegram's interface, to provide advanced wallet screening and built-in risk intelligence, reinforcing Wallet in Telegram's commitment to compliance, security, and fostering a trusted crypto ecosystem.The partnership comes as criminal actors increasingly exploit cross-chain complexity to evade detection, diversifying tactics across multi-chain assets to steal digital assets and wallet data. By embedding Elliptic's intelligence directly into Wallet, users are better protected against illicit activity at scale.Launched in 2021 to simplify digital asset transfers, Wallet in Telegram offers a dual-wallet experience, providing both a custodial multi-chain wallet and a self-custodial TON wallet. With Elliptic Lens integrated directly into the custodial platform, the service will benefit from:This partnership is already yielding significant results. It has enabled clustering and labelling more than a million additional addresses, covering 115 different actors previously unknown across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other chains, including the Tron and TON Network. This breadth of insight underscores the importance of comprehensive visibility to strengthen Wallet's compliance framework and user protections.said, added:Elliptic provides intelligence across the broadest blockchain coverage in the industry, and across 250+ cross-chain bridges, covering 98% of liquid cryptoassets in the market – the broadest and deepest coverage available today. With over a decade of experience, Elliptic's solutions enable proactive risk detection, AML and sanctions screening, and regulatory compliance for institutions scaling globally.Hashtag: #Elliptic

About Elliptic





Our platform's unrivalled uptime, scalability, depth, and breadth of our data and intelligence means exacting organizations choose Elliptic for their compliance, risk management, intelligence operations, and blockchain infrastructure needs.



Founded in 2013, Elliptic is headquartered in London with offices in New York, Washington D.C., Dubai, Singapore, and Tokyo. To learn more, visit www.elliptic.co and follow us on LinkedIn and X

About Wallet in Telegram

Wallet in Telegram is a digital asset solution natively embedded into Telegram's interface. Backed by The Open Platform, Wallet in Telegram gained 100M+ users globally in 2024, and aims to make its solution available to all 1BN+ of Telegram's users. Wallet in Telegram offers a dual-wallet experience with Crypto Wallet (a multi-chain wallet for trading and sending crypto to contacts) and TON Wallet (a self-custodial wallet with access to the TON ecosystem of dApps and tokens).