SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 November 2025 –On April 21 to 24, 2026, the industry's acclaimed trade fair - CHINAPLAS 2026 will take place at National Exhibition and Convention Center in Hongqiao, Shanghai, PR China. As one of the global leading plastics and rubber exhibitions, this edition is expected to span over 390,000 square meters across 16 halls, bringing together over 4,600 exhibitors worldwide to showcase breakthroughs in new materials, intelligent innovations and green transformations. The show aims to strengthen the industries' upgrade towards high-end, intelligent, and green development, as well as transition from "Made in China" to "Innovated in China".Amidst accelerated revolution in technology, energy and industries, the new quality productive forces, particularly in innovation and green low-carbon, have become crucial drivers of high-quality development. CHINAPLAS 2026 captures these trends by gathering top global exhibitors to present cutting-edge products and solutions, constructing an ecosystem of industrial innovation.With rapid growth in downstream sectors including new energy vehicles, low-altitude economy, aerospace, rail transportation, humanoid robotics, wind power and photovoltaics, CHINAPLAS 2026 will focus on "driving application upgrades with material innovation" and feature renewal of advanced frontier materials. Diversified modified plastics and special thermoplastic elastomers enhance strength and electrical conductivity of plastics and rubber products, making them suitable for new energy vehicles' batteries and aerospace seals; high-performance engineering plastics offer resistance to high and low-temperatures plus corrosion for high-end equipment; light and durable thermoplastic composites materials have become critical supporting materials for low-altitude economy and humanoid robot industries.Artificial intelligence and automation technologies are restructuring manufacturing logic of plastics and rubber industries, accelerating their transition into the "smart manufacturing era". At CHINAPLAS 2026, comprehensive intelligent manufacturing solutions reshaping entire production chain will be showcased-from automated injection molding, extrusion and blow molding production lines, to industrial IoT-driven digital management systems, intelligent inspection and quality control platforms. These advancements enable enterprises to improve production efficiency and optimize labor costs, further driving manufacturing industry's leap from automation to intelligence.In reaching the national carbon peaking and neutrality "Dual Carbon" goals in China, green and low-carbon solutions have become crucial factors for high-quality growth. They have also laid the pivotal path for sustainable development of plastics and rubber industries. CHINAPLAS 2026 will introduce innovative environmental and carbon reduction technologies and solutions, providing clear directions for enterprises to achieve green transformation. Efficacious boost with carbon reduction: additives produced with carbon capture technology can reduce carbon emissions during plastic production process; Recycling: technologies in recycling oil and repurposing volatile organic compounds convert waste into valuable resources, fostering achievement of circular economy; Materials advancement: with key roles in enhancing the functionality of recycled plastics and bioplastics, adoption of bio-based/bio-degradable/eco-compatible coupling and toughening agents into productions empower enterprises to expand their business into the green product markets, achieving operational transformation to streamline their compliance with environmental standards.CHINAPLAS 2026 not only achieves advancement in quantity, but also quality. As of now, booths reserved has far exceeded forecast, further expanding the exhibition area from 2024 edition in Shanghai to a new record of over 390,000 square meters. The organizer has enriched exhibitor spectrum by encompassing more pioneering technology companies and innovative plastics and rubber suppliers, delivering a unique experience to all visitors.Two notable highlights of the trade fair are diversity and quality of exhibitors. Renowned plastics and rubber enterprises will gather to showcase cutting-edge technologies and exchange industry visions, connecting Chinese companies to international standards. With emergence of power in China's innovation, more than 1,400 "Shining Niche" companies (enterprises recognized by the Chinese government in fields including economic benefits, specialization and innovation, excellence in operation and management, etc.) will demonstrate the unparalleled capabilities of China's plastics and rubber technologies.A series of concurrent events with experts are also curated to unlock industry trends, promote multilateral interactions and forge high-quality development of industries.As the "Prime Platform" for plastics and rubber companies' expansion, CHINAPLAS has cultivated its roots in the international market for decades. It integrates industry resources, connects with upstream and downstream sectors of the industries, and attracts premium buyers worldwide. CHINAPLAS 2025 drew 281,206 professional visitors from over 170 countries and regions, with 68,542 attendees from overseas and Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan region of China, accounting for 24.37% of total visitors, achieving a new milestone in internationalization.CHINAPLAS 2026 will further demonstrate its capacity to incorporate with global resources. The organizer is actively engaging in international events to establish partnerships with overseas associations and buyers from sectors including automotive, electronics & electric, packaging, etc. By leveraging CPS+ eMarketplace, CHINAPLAS's O2O strategy partner, the trade fair offers seamless "online and offline" journey-buyers can access exhibitor information and schedule on-site meetings year-round via the platform, in turn, the platform precisely matches suppliers with sourcing requests, converting online traffic to offline business exchanges, creating infinite trade opportunities.Amid ongoing uncertainties in global trade, China's plastics and rubber industries demonstrate competitive edge through "high-quality innovation". Besides seeking cost-effective products, international buyers are also sourcing advanced intelligent equipment and green materials from China, seizing market opportunities fueled by the country's robust manufacturing and innovation capabilities. By engaging with China's innovation, CHINAPLAS 2026 will serve as the core gateway for supply chain of the world's plastics and rubber industries.

