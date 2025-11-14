I've cleared up it all LPS feat Lara/Leo Philipp Schmidt

NEUSTADT AN DER WEINSTRAßE, GERMANY - Newsaktuell - 14 November 2025 - With the songLara steps into the spotlight as one of the most fascinating new storytellers on the music scene.Her voice conveys both the pain of memory and the quiet relief of liberation—delicate yet determined, cinematic yet deeply human. The song unfolds like an awakening, where fragility and strength meet in a single breath, revealing the beauty that remains after the truth has been told.Lara's delivery captivates the listener, transforming confession into catharsis and silence into sound. The result is a debut that feels both intimate and expansive-an introduction that whispers rather than shouts.Behind this artistry is composer and songwriter Leo Philipp Schmidt, together with producer Hanna Michel of Valle Venia.Their collaboration anchors Lara's ethereal vocals in a world of lyrical precision and sonic depth. Leo's compositions serve as emotional architecture, sparing, deliberate, and deeply resonant, while Hanna's production shapes the atmosphere with cinematic clarity. Together, they create a soundscape in which every note carries intention and every pause has meaning.In "I've Cleared Up It All," every element of its lyrical honesty, minimalist arrangement, and emotional tempo reflects Lara's ability to transform vulnerability into art. The song embodies Valle Venia's creative philosophy: a union of feeling, form, and soul.Full video link for press: valle-venia.de/20240927/ Links for public distribution:Youtube: https://youtu.be/0u_yPHoNqu8 Multilink Audio : https://vallevenia.lnk.to/iveclearedupitall Music is one facet of Valle Venia's artistic work.Here is the link to the entire website with related videos and information.- Picture is available at AP

