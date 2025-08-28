HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 August 2025The Lạc Hồng 900 LX is a limited-edition flagship model that embodies Vietnam's cultural heritage and national pride, symbolizing the "Fierce Vietnamese Spirit." The vehicle is offered in two variants, including an armored edition certified to the VPAM VR7 standard - the world's most stringent protection levels for state leaders' vehicles.Inspired by the Vietnamese legend of theDescendants of the Dragon and Fairy" (Con Lạc cháu Hồng), the Lạc Hồng 900 LX reflects the capability, intelligence, and aspirations of the Vietnamese people in the new era. Every design detail blends cultural legacy with global standards.Both variants, Standard and Armored, feature a commanding and luxury presence with a 3,349 mm wheelbase and exterior details celebrating Vietnam's heritage: a gold-plated logo shaped like the mythical Lạc bird, a grille reminiscent of Đông Sơn bronze drums, and parallel grille bars symbolizing Vietnam's iconic bamboo groves.The cabin is crafted with premium materials such as Golden Nanmu wood, Nappa leather, and genuine gold detailing. Every gold-plated element inside and outside the vehicle is handcrafted with meticulous precision. The interior offers world-class comfort with extra-wide executive seating, premium footrests, a soundproof glass partition, electric curtains, and an advanced intercom system between the front and rear cabins.The Armored Edition is developed in partnership with INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing (Canada), a leading global name in armored car, features reinforced and fully-armored bodywork, bullet-resistant glass, and an armored rear partition. The vehicle underwent rigorous testing at Beschussamt Ulm (Germany), enduring 440 live rounds and 11 explosive blasts from beneath and above the vehicle. Certified to VPAM VR7, it can withstand NATO Ball M80 rifle ammunition and DM51 grenades.Additional safety and emergency features include run-flat tires capable of driving 80-100 km after puncture, optional onboard oxygen supply, integrated fire suppression system, satellite phone, warning lights, and sirens, etc... depending on mission requirements.The first fleet of Lạc Hồng 900 LX delivered to Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs includes two Armored units and ten Standard units, affirming the vehicles' quality, safety, and craftsmanship at the highest international level.."The debut of this special vehicle line, rich in national identity, at the historic celebration of the 80th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day, is a powerful declaration of Vietnamese spirit, intelligence, and class. Every movement of the Lac Hong 900 LX serves not only as proof of the country's industrial and technological achievements after 80 years of independence, but also as a national symbol, helping to shape a new position for Vietnam on the international stage./.Hashtag: #VinFast

