From GDP to GWB (Gross Well-Being): Thailand’s Southern Region Is Piloting the “De-Stress Economy” Model for the First Time in Southeast Asia, Leveraging the Creative Potential of Its 14 Provinces.

Nakhon Si Thammarat: As a 'City of Fait h' or 'Hip & Holy' rooted in centuries of culture and belief, the city is ideal for investments in Spiritual Wellness & Retreat, and contemporary crafts that deeply connect local wisdom with personal experiences. Highlights include the exhibition " 5 Merits + 1 Faith " and immersive performance art blending light, sound, and spirituality.

Narathiwat: A ' Multicultural Border City' known for its exquisite koleh boat artistry, Narathiwat is primed for contemporary lifestyle products and the halal industry as a soft power driver. Discover "Ask Yourself to Narathiwat Beyond," a forum to explore the art, identity, and daily life of the province, while the photography exhibition "DIALOGUE" Ask Yourself to Buildings, Rivers, Boats, Forests, Mountains, Sea, and Sky, presents fresh perspectives on Narathiwat through a lens that encourages reflection and critical inquiry.

Phang Nga: As a 'New Hub in the Andaman Wellness Economic Corridor,' its landscape is perfect for Healing & Aura Economy businesses, including Medical & Wellness Tourism with spas, yoga, sound therapy, and herbal medicine. This potential will be demonstrated through an immersive experience. "Jaroen Arn Pharmacy" presents storytelling-based healing with the power of stories and reading combined with workshops in yoga, sound healing, etc.

Yala: As the ' Hub for Muslim Fashion,' there is a fully integrated textile industry, ready to evolve into Malay-inspired fashion brands and fashion-tech products for the regional Muslim market. This potential will be showcased through "NAYU COUTURE," a runway exhibition of contemporary Muslim fashion, complemented by talks and workshops designed to inspire the next generation.

Trang: As a 'City of Multicultural Food,' it is primed for growth in gastronomy business and food & root branding that elevates local ingredients into global stories. The exhibition "Trang O-cha" presents visitors to savor the profound flavors and narratives of Trang's cuisine.

Phatthalung: 'Strong in Local Agriculture under the BCG Model,' particularly rice varieties, the province has the potential to develop health, beauty, and specialty food products under the "Rice and Growth" concept. The "Tam RICE – Tam-Hrai?" exhibition showcases rice as a cultural emblem and a driver of global opportunity.

Phuket: 'Evolving beyond Tourism into a Wellness MICE and Global Rehabilitation Space,' Phuket caters to digital nomads and international retirees a world-class lifestyle. The festival will feature exhibitions and activities that prompt new questions about Phuket's possibilities.

Krabi: As a 'Land of 'Ancient Nature and History,' Krabi is ideal for investment in Edutainment, Geo-Tourism, and learning-based experiences. The "Cave Calls: A Thousand-Year Journal Waiting to Be Discovered" exhibition explores ancient geological wonders while blending science and local wisdom in all ages.

Songkhla: A 'Cultural and Creative Connector City' with strong heritage districts, museums, and contemporary artist networks, Songkhla is primed for co-creation spaces, design retail, and creative events. Its showcase, "Mermaid Song.exe," captures the intergenerational voices of Songkhla.

Surat Thani: Known as 'A Festival and Entertainment Destination,' harnesses the vibrancy of Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao as stages for Beach Festivals, Music Culture, and Sportainment. Under the concept of "Fancy & Party Me," the festival will feature music festivals and creative event gatherings with local and international artists, installations from recycled materials, workshops, and kids' zones - showcasing its dynamic blends of celebration and creativity.

Chumphon: As a 'Coastal Province Rooted in Blue Economy and Marine Conservation Tourism,' it fosters immersive soundscape experiences and sustainable research-tourism through the "Beneath Chumphon's Waves" program. This vision comes to life in the "Sailing Sounds of the Sea" exhibition and the "Creative Sounds from the Sea" workshop, where participants can listen, explore, and transform the ocean's rhythms into healing creativity.

Ranong: Known as a 'City of Slow Living, Forest Bathing, and Wellness Retreats,' it is surrounded by nature and a planned land bridge to connect the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea, it's a prime location for a western eco-city. The "Rare-Nong" exhibition will offer an immersive experience that lets visitors soak in the year-round rainy-city atmosphere and a rare sense of peace.

Satun: A 'Global Geopark with a Strong Local Fishing Culture,' it is suited for sustainable food processing, cultural tourism, and sustainable food security platforms. The "Satun Folk & Fine" exhibition and one-day trip activity highlight community-based living and marine culture.

Pattani: Emerging as a 'Center for Climate Tech and the Circular Economy,' Pattani is ideal for green startups, eco-innovation, and regional disaster preparedness learning centers. The "Coping with the Present: Environment and Alternative Materials" talk will spark dialogue about a sustainable future, while the "WAQAF – A Space for Contemporary Coexistence" exhibition will present a model for designing public spaces that balance culture, resources, and people.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire - 26 August 2025 - In an era of polycrisis — from climate disruption and geopolitical instability to mounting mental and emotional strain — the very notion of 'economic security' is being redefined. For many, especially younger generations, prosperity is no longer measured by GDP or income alone. Instead, the focus is shifting toward quality of life in all its dimensions. This reflects a global trend, with WGSN reporting that 84% of people aged 16 - 24 are actively seeking spaces for genuine mental and emotional renewal. As a result, 'happiness' and 'Gross Well-Being (GWB)' are rapidly emerging as powerful new metrics for economic progress.One region primed to lead this movement is Southern Thailand. Across its 14 provinces, the region combines breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage, distinctive local identities, diverse ways of life, and strong infrastructure to form the foundation of a new prototype: the "De-Stress Economy." This forward-looking model places happiness at its core, harnessing creative city design and high-quality tourism, along with products and services that restore both body and mind. Its success will be measured not only by economic value, but also by feelings of safety, comfort, hope, and joy.The "De-Stress Economy," a new economic model focused on well-being and emotional comfort, is set to be piloted for the first time in Southeast Asia at Pakk Taii Design Week 2025 (PTDW2025), Southern Thailand's annual creative festival now in its third year. Organized by the Creative Economy Agency (Public Organization), or CEA, in collaboration with public and private partners, creative communities, and local stakeholders, the festival will take place from 28 August to 7 September 2025, across Songkhla Old Town and Hat Yai under the theme "South Paradise."Far more than a creative showcase, PTDW2025 serves as a— a real-world testing ground for an economic model that puts well-being at the center. The goal is to establish a health and wellness economy that investors, entrepreneurs, and creatives across the region should not overlook.To drive this new model, CEA has launched two flagship initiatives: the 'South Market,' a prototype platform for wellness-driven products and services, and the 'Hero Product Incubator,' designed to cultivate creative entrepreneurs from across all 14 southern provinces and scale innovations aligned with the De-Stress Economy. A centerpiece of the festival will be the exhibition "South De-Stress," which spotlights the region's rich culture, local wisdom, architecture, and landscapes — positioning Southern Thailand as a source of distinctive, globally competitive, and sustainable business opportunities.designed to meet the holistic quality-of-life needs of the new generation of consumers. The opportunities span across areas like quality tourism, creative lifestyles, the wellness industry, and sustainable businesses.The potential of each cluster will be showcased through creative activities at, allowing participants to feel and explore how the happiness-driven economy can be realized in practice.— This cluster emphasizes wellness and spiritual retreat businesses that link faith, craftsmanship, and positive energy.— This cluster connects lifestyle, gastronomy, and fashion to cultural roots and new narratives.This cluster focuses on creative experiences and adventure tourism that inspire and engage multiple generations— This cluster highlights minimalist inspirations, ecological tourism, and sustainability innovation.All four clusters reflect the South's geographical, cultural, and infrastructural strengths, making the region an attractive destination for investment in the wellness economy. The Global Wellness Institute reports that the global wellness market was valued at over $5.6 trillion in 2024 and is growing at an average rate of 8.6% per year, particularly in the areas of wellness tourism, mental wellness, and creative experiences.PTDW2025 is more than a creative festival — it is a 'platform for opportunity' for investors, entrepreneurs, and creatives to launch pilot projects, discover local talent, and forge policy and business collaborations that deliver sustainable economic and social impact. The event will feature a diverse range of programs, including exhibitions, performance art, talks, workshops, creative markets, etc.As the saying goes, "In the next economy, well-being is the new era." In the decades ahead, well-being will emerge as a powerful value and the defining soft power of the 21st century. Experience this transformation at, taking placeDiscover the untapped potential of all 14 southern provinces from fresh perspectives, and find your own equation for happiness in the "South Paradise" experience.For more details, please visit www.pakktaiidesignweek.com or follow us on FB/IG: pakktaiidesignweek.Hashtag: #PTDW2025 #PakkTaiiDesignWeek #SouthParadise #CEA

About Creative Economy Agency (Public Organization), or CEA

Creative Economy Agency (Public Organization), or CEA, is a dedicated government agency tasked with fostering creativity as a key driver of the creative economy. CEA focuses on developing various creative industries and encouraging the manufacturing sector to adopt creative approaches to enhance product and service value, thereby elevating Thailand's global competitiveness.





