Students following AI-designed personalised education plans in class

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 August 2025 - Saint Clare School has launched a powerful new Learning Management System (LMS) designed to transform how teachers plan lessons and create Individualised Education Plans (IEPs) for students with special needs. Leveraging over 15 years of curriculum data and enhanced by generative AI, the platform streamlines planning, boosts teaching efficiency, and strengthens parent-teacher communication, paving the way for scalable, impactful special education both locally and abroad.Developed in partnership with SOZCODE and guided by Saint Clare's academic board, the LMS aims to reduce the special needs curriculum development time by 30–50%. Previously, teachers spent hours manually drafting IEPs and lesson plans. Now, they can input basic learning needs, such as "functional academics" or "social skills", into the system and receive suggested learning goals and lesson ideas through an embedded SPED curriculum bank. Educators can then tailor these suggestions to fit the unique needs of each student."At the heart of it, the LMS provides more students with special needs to gain access to structured and validated curriculum especially in countries lacking in critical special needs education support and resources," said Kelvin Ng, the co-founder of Saint Clare School.Beyond curriculum support, the LMS features a "Single Child View," consolidating each student's class enrolment, IEPs, therapy records, attendance, and communication logs. Teachers, Heads of Department (HODs), and leadership teams can collaborate more efficiently, with each IEP and lesson plan undergoing a structured approval process. Built-in audit logs and timestamped actions ensure transparency and quality control at every step.The Learning Management System also supports student progress tracking and custom analytics through platforms like Google Looker Studio. Educators can assess IEP effectiveness, identify trends in learning outcomes, and refine teaching approaches based on real data. Parental engagement is also tracked, ensuring timely communication and productive involvement in their child's educational journey.Saint Clare School's long-term vision is to evolve the Learning Management System into a full-fledged SPED operating system, one that can be adopted by special education schools in Singapore and across the region. In late 2025 or early 2026, the system is slated to be piloted in two affiliated schools in Kuala Lumpur and Sabah.This scalable solution is especially impactful for schools lacking structured special education frameworks. With its comprehensive curriculum bank and alignment to Singapore's high standards, the platform empowers institutions to deliver credible, individualised learning support without starting from scratch.With the successful rollout of this Learning Management System, Saint Clare School is leading the charge toward a more efficient, data-driven, and inclusive future for special education.

About Saint Clare School for Special Education

Established in 2007, Saint Clare School is a leading special needs education provider in Singapore, having supported over 2,000 students to date. The school focuses on helping students achieve learning, independent living, or work-related outcomes through individualised education plans tailored to their strengths and challenges. Saint Clare is EDUTRUST-certified by the Committee for Private Education, recognising its commitment to quality. The school has expanded regionally by licensing its curriculum and programmes to partners in Malaysia, with growing interest from Indonesia. To increase its impact, Saint Clare is digitising its curriculum through a scalable Learning Management System.